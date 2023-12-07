Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has unveiled key digitalization initiatives set to be implemented soon to streamline more interactions with the government and avoid opportunities for corruption, Ukrinform reported.

Speaking at the All-Ukrainian anti-corruption forum “Integrity – the Future of Ukrainian Statehood” on Wednesday, Dec. 6, Fedorov outlined the upcoming projects aimed at advancing innovation, education, science, and technology.

He highlighted the launch of an electronic excise tax, citing the recent adoption of the corresponding bill.

“Our most important next steps include the introduction of an electronic excise tax—a bill that has already been adopted.”

The Deputy Prime Minister further revealed plans by the Ministry of Digital Transformation to introduce a service for the customs clearance of cars through the Diia app.

“We want to show what will happen at Customs if the human factor is removed,” Fedorov said. “If we make sure that the customs officer does not influence the situation at all, and decisions on the price of customs clearance of cars are made purely according to fixed criteria.”

The system, as mentioned by Fedorov, aims to ensure that customs officers have no influence on the decision-making process, and by implication, no opportunities to ask for and/or accept bribes.