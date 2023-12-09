The UK Defence Intelligence released an updated map of the war in Ukraine on Dec 8, showing the latest state of the front line in Ukraine's south and east.

It shows, what's been reported by the ISW, that Russian forces conducted offensive operations along the Kupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line, which extends from the Luhansk region to the Kharkiv region.

The map also shows fighting in the Donetsk region, near Bakhmut, near Avdiivka, west and southwest of Donetsk City, and in the Donetsk-Zaporizhia Oblast border area.

In the western Zaporizhia region, Russian forces made confirmed advances, as well as near Avdiivka.