Seeking to weed out corruption, Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, is increasing the staff of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) from 700 to 1,000 people.

“This is a requirement of the European Union... This is a mandatory prerequisite for starting negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU,” lawmaker Iryna Gerashchenko wrote on her Telegram.

NABU will hire 100 detectives each year for three years, and the number of senior staff will go from 500 to 750 people.

Gerashchenko wrote that 323 lawmakers voted in favor of the draft law at their Friday, Dec. 8 meeting.

On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed into law a bill that gives the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) more power in searching out corrupt officials.

Among other things, the new law allows inspectors to search the property and vehicles of officials before their appointments to the civil service.

At the end of August, Zelensky equated corruption with “treason.”

“There are no more untouchables in this country,” Supreme Court Chairman Stanislav Kravchenko told Kyiv Post in an interview at the beginning of September.