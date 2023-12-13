More than 50 people have been injured after 10 Russian ballistic missiles were shot down over Kyiv in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Debris from the intercepted missiles fell on several residential buildings in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital.
Fifty-one people including six children were injured, Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on Telegram. Police later on Wednesday morning revised this up to 53.
At 3 am Russia launched ten ballistic missiles at sleeping residents in Kyiv. All intercepted, but debris severely affected residential areas. 53 injured, including children. Ballistic missiles make it to Ukraine in a few minutes, leaving no chance to take cover. World, are you… pic.twitter.com/suzDSBNyIY— Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) December 13, 2023
Mayor Vitali Klitschko said eighteen of the injured, including two children, were hospitalised.
A children’s hospital was also slightly damaged though no casualties have been reported there.
Kyiv Post journalists in the city centre were woken up by a series of explosions just before 3am.
Air raid sirens sounded shortly after.
In a post on social media, President Zelensky said: "Russia has proven once again that it is a heinous country that fires missiles at night, trying to hit residential areas, kindergartens, and energy facilities during the winter.
"There will be a response. Certainly."
Russia attempted to strike Kyiv with 10 ballistic missiles at 3 a.m. this night. All of them were shot down. I am grateful to our Air Defense Forces and partners. I thank all of our services helping the victims of the fallen debris.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 13, 2023
We keep working to enhance our capabilities,… pic.twitter.com/iwhKkJWDBr
It is the second strike on Kyiv in a week and came after a long period of calm in the capital that was broken by an attack on Sunday.
The Kyiv City Military Administration said: “As a result of the air defense work on downing the missiles, debris fell in three left-bank districts of the city.”
“Same as on December 11, the enemy used ballistic weapons," the military administration said, adding: “The enemy is intensifying the missile terror of Kyiv.”
Air defences downed a missile in Kyiv on September 21. The falling debris wounded seven people, including a child.
Comments (3)
Let’s take a page out of Ivan’s playbook: a small part of the Donbas is in Russia. Ukraine should annex this as Ukrainian territory.
That would animate the Topless One.
Don't lose hope Ukraine!. Keep going. Citizens of Ukraine need you, Ukraine needs you and so does the world. Keep pushing for victory! With greetings from the UK.
Putin said Ukraine would fall in 3 days. He said Zelensky would flee for his own safety. He said Europe would yield to energy blackmail if he cut off the gas pipelines. He said NATO would not dare expand against his border. Putin is wrong every time.
Now he thinks he can rely on the West to lose interest in his crimes, thinks he can influence the US election and they will no longer support Ukraine. He is wrong again. It's a mistake to underestimate the Americans, all you are seeing is democracy in action, an alien concept to Russians where all sides of an argument are heard equally, even those we don't like. That is the freedom people want and it is an unsuppressible idea.
After all sides argue their points and eventually compromise, the support will continue into Ukraine.
Remember, this could not happen in Russia. Anyone who disagreed with Putin's agenda would be in jail, poisoned or fall out of a window. Nobody wants to live that way, the idea of freedom cannot be defeated, Putin is trying to hold back inevitable progress of civilisation. He will never win.
@Somebody, I agree with you.