More than 50 people have been injured after 10 Russian ballistic missiles were shot down over Kyiv in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Debris from the intercepted missiles fell on several residential buildings in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital. Fifty-one people including six children were injured, Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on Telegram. Police later on Wednesday morning revised this up to 53.

At 3 am Russia launched ten ballistic missiles at sleeping residents in Kyiv. All intercepted, but debris severely affected residential areas. 53 injured, including children. Ballistic missiles make it to Ukraine in a few minutes, leaving no chance to take cover. World, are you… pic.twitter.com/suzDSBNyIY — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) December 13, 2023

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said eighteen of the injured, including two children, were hospitalised. A children’s hospital was also slightly damaged though no casualties have been reported there. Kyiv Post journalists in the city centre were woken up by a series of explosions just before 3am. Air raid sirens sounded shortly after. In a post on social media, President Zelensky said: "Russia has proven once again that it is a heinous country that fires missiles at night, trying to hit residential areas, kindergartens, and energy facilities during the winter. "There will be a response. Certainly."

Russia attempted to strike Kyiv with 10 ballistic missiles at 3 a.m. this night. All of them were shot down. I am grateful to our Air Defense Forces and partners. I thank all of our services helping the victims of the fallen debris.



We keep working to enhance our capabilities,… pic.twitter.com/iwhKkJWDBr — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 13, 2023