Multiple drones attacked a military airfield in Morozovsk, Rostov region of Russia, early in the morning on Sunday, Dec. 17. According to the ASTRA media outlet, the airfield is home to the 559th Guards Bomber Regiment, it houses Russian Su-24, Su-24M, and Su-34 bombers.

Governor Vasily Golubev confirmed the drone assault, reporting that it was successfully repelled. Golubev assured that most of the attacking drones were destroyed, and no casualties were reported.

The Russian Ministry of Defense labelled it a "terrorist UAV attack," blaming Ukraine. They reported that 33 Ukrainian drones were intercepted and destroyed over the Lipetsk, Rostov, and Volgograd regions. Ukraine has not commented on the incident yet.