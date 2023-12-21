Ukrainian forces successfully struck Russian ammunition depots and concealed equipment in occupied Mariupol. The materiel was located in the area of the former Mariupol Khladokombynat, a cold storage facility, leading to 10 Russian casualties, according to Petro Andryushchenko, advisor to the mayor of Mariupol in exile.

Local residents reported explosions in Mariupol on Wednesday, with the Russians claiming it was air defense operations.

Andryushchenko, however, sustains that the air defense had been ineffective. He announced on his Telegram channel: “Yesterday, ‘heavenly punishment’ visited the territory of the former Kladokombynat in Kalmiusky district, where the occupier carelessly hid ammunition and equipment.”

He reported that Ukrainian forces had hit all necessary targets, and as a result “there were at least 10 fewer Russians, who were taken away in serious condition.”

Andryushchenko added: “Twice in a week. A nice record. Just an awesome day.”

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not provided an official comment on the situation at this time.

In early November, Andryushchenko reported that the Russian military had begun forming operational and technical depots in the city, utilizing structures such as hangars, garages and former granaries.

Ukrainian partisans in Mariupol have recently spoken to Kyiv Post about an increase in Russian occupation patrols searching for members of the Ukrainian resistance movement in the Berdyansk-Mariupol area. The partisans reported the return of searches, door-to-door visits, and heightened patrols throughout the city.