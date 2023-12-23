Dec. 23 - Today Ukraine Ministry of Defense (UMoD) showcases the M113 fully tracked armored personnel carrier (APC). In spite of being first developed in the 1960s the M113s gifted to Ukraine play important roles providing fire support, evacuating the wounded and delivering ammunition and other key supplies to the front line.

UMoD is grateful to the US, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Lithuania, Germany, Belgium, Australia, Denmark, and Luxembourg who have all provided Ukraine with the vehicles.

