Land mines planted in Ukraine have killed 277 people including 14 children since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the State Emergency Service reported at Media Center Ukraine – Ukrinform.

Spokesman Oleksandr Khorunzhy said at the state news agency’s briefing room on Wednesday that another 608 people have been injured, including 74 children.

Clearing the country’s roads, farmlands and forests of hidden explosives has proved a monumental task for Ukraine’s soldiers and civilians, relying primarily on foreign-donated minesweepers and even homemade machinery fashioned by local farmers.

As part of that effort, for example, Swiss company Global Clearance Solutions (GCS) announced it will deliver 60 mine-clearing vehicles to Ukraine by the middle of next year.

The United States and European countries have sent tens of millions of dollars’ worth of mine-clearing equipment to Ukraine as part of each aid package, including a $4 million American-made Assault Breacher sent in November: a 55-ton mine-clearing vehicle with the armored hull of an M-1 tank, with launchers for line charges.