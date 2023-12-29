A wave of Russian strikes against Ukrainian cities on Friday shows the country needs "more support" from the international community, Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said on Friday.

"We are doing everything to strengthen our air shield. But the world needs to see that we need more support and strength to stop this terror," Yermak wrote on Telegram.

"Missiles are flying at our cities again and civilians are being targeted," he wrote.

The US government on Wednesday announced what it said was the last remaining package of weapons available for Ukraine under existing authorisation, with Congress now needing to decide whether to keep supporting Kyiv's battle against the invading Russians.

President Joe Biden has made backing Ukraine a priority and US weapons and financial assistance have been crucial in helping the pro-Western country battle against a far larger attacking Russian force.

However, right-wing Republicans have led a push to halt the effort, refusing to authorise new budget outlays if the Democrats do not first agree to tough new measures against illegal migration over the US southern border.

Some other Western countries have also wavered in their support for continued military supplies for Ukraine in recent weeks as the second anniversary of the war looms in February.