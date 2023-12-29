A wave of Russian strikes against Ukrainian cities on Friday shows the country needs "more support" from the international community, Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said on Friday.

"We are doing everything to strengthen our air shield. But the world needs to see that we need more support and strength to stop this terror," Yermak wrote on Telegram.

"Missiles are flying at our cities again and civilians are being targeted," he wrote.

The US government on Wednesday announced what it said was the last remaining package of weapons available for Ukraine under existing authorisation, with Congress now needing to decide whether to keep supporting Kyiv's battle against the invading Russians.

President Joe Biden has made backing Ukraine a priority and US weapons and financial assistance have been crucial in helping the pro-Western country battle against a far larger attacking Russian force.

However, right-wing Republicans have led a push to halt the effort, refusing to authorise new budget outlays if the Democrats do not first agree to tough new measures against illegal migration over the US southern border.

Some other Western countries have also wavered in their support for continued military supplies for Ukraine in recent weeks as the second anniversary of the war looms in February.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
RELATED ARTICLES
Kyiv Intelligence Disputes Russian Claims of Ukrainian POW Battalion War in Ukraine
1 hour ago
Kyiv Intelligence Disputes Russian Claims of Ukrainian POW Battalion
By Maryna Shashkova
Europe in Flames: What Is to Be Done (Part 5) in-depth War in Ukraine
2 hours ago
OPINION: Europe in Flames: What Is to Be Done (Part 5)
By Hans Petter Midttun
Russian Losses in Ukraine are ‘Enormous,’ Says German General War in Ukraine
2 hours ago
Russian Losses in Ukraine are ‘Enormous,’ Says German General
By Kyiv Post
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December 28, 2023
Next » Russian Losses in Ukraine are ‘Enormous,’ Says German General