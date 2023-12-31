Over the course of nearly two years of full-scale war, we have seen images of extreme pain and joy – from the funerals of those fallen in battle to the marriages of Ukrainian soldiers. In all these moments there is a priest present to celebrate the sacraments. Wartime, more than peace, highlights the importance of the solace that religion can give. We asked the Archbishop of Odesa and the Baltic, Athanasius, about his personal experience with the soldiers.

War tragically raises our awareness of death and obliges us to ponder the meaning of life. What answer does the Orthodox Church give to the personal suffering of soldiers in battle and their families who suffer in grief?

It is very difficult to comment and answer questions of this kind, because the Ukrainian Church has never faced the realities of war. In many ways, our Church has been facing something new and unknown. For example, since the beginning of military operations in Ukraine, since 2014, priests have come to the aid of our soldiers in the trenches, who spiritually and prayerfully began to support our Ukrainian soldiers in the trenches on the front line. Soldiers who saw volunteer priests near them found the strength to overcome depressive states, began to believe in God and become practicing Christians. As the managing bishop in the Luhansk region (2013-2021), I was a volunteer chaplain for three years in various units based in the region. And from my own experience I saw how the Ukrainian warrior changed.

I administered the sacrament of baptism and anointing, the sacrament of marriage, confession, and holy communion many times. This is one side of helping the military. The other side is to be a spiritual warrior – that is, a psychologist. In reality, the serviceman, unfortunately, did not trust the staff psychologists and could not fully open up to him. They believed that a psychologist can tell the commander, can easily violate medical secrecy, but the priest is bound by the vow of silence of the sacrament of confession and will definitely not tell anyone anything.

To date, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine has developed certain criteria for helping military personnel and their families. In our Odesa diocese, seminars are often held in which church abbots learn how to work with soldiers who went through the crucible of war and returned home morally killed and maimed. And the task of the priest in the parish is to first assess the state of the soldier and his family. The shepherd needs to check whether the person is safe, because when experiencing stress, the warrior may not be able to cope with the factors that expose him to danger.

At the second stage, the priest should hold a series of meetings, during which he should determine how the person lived before the crisis, how he overcame difficulties, what support resources he has (such as family and friends). At the third stage, the priest, together with the person, should review what has been achieved and what should still be achieved. It is also worth emphasizing that each stage of the crisis can contribute to spiritual growth. With the correct experience of the crisis, it is never possible to return to the state that existed before the crisis, because a person has gained new experience.

In addition, at some temples, where possible, centers for spiritual rehabilitation and assistance to military personnel have begun to operate, in which not only priests, but also psychologists, and in some cases even psychiatrists, are involved in helping soldiers.