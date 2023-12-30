US President Joe Biden on Friday again called on Congress to step up the process of approving additional funding for Ukraine in 2024.

"The American people can be proud of the lives we have helped to save and the support we have given Ukraine as it defends its people, its freedom, and its independence. But unless Congress takes urgent action in the new year, we will not be able to continue sending the weapons and vital air defense systems Ukraine needs to protect its people. Congress must step up and act without any further delay," Biden said in a statement posted on the White House website.

The US President also said the morning missile attack carried out by Russia on Ukraine is "a stark reminder to the world that, after nearly two years of this devastating war, Putin's objective remains unchanged. He seeks to obliterate Ukraine and subjugate its people. He must be stopped."

Biden also said the stakes of this fight extend far beyond Ukraine. They affect the entirety of the NATO Alliance, the security of Europe, and the future of the Transatlantic relationship. Putin has not just attempted to destroy Ukraine; he has threatened some of our NATO Allies as well.

"When dictators and autocrats are allowed to run roughshod in Europe, the risk rises that the United States gets pulled in directly. And the consequences reverberate around the world. That's why the United States has rallied a coalition of more than 50 countries to support the defense of Ukraine," Biden said.

Other Topics of Interest Russian Strikes on Ukraine ‘Appalling Assaults” – Senior UN Official The UN Security Council convened to discuss the massive air attack on Ukraine. In the face of sharp rebukes, Russia tried to blame Ukrainian air defense for the deaths.

Earlier in December, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the Biden administration expects Congress to agree on assistance to Ukraine in early January.

Before this, it was reported that US senators from both parties came to the conclusion that the issue of allocating funds for further assistance to Ukraine would have to be decided in January – after the break for the Christmas and New Year holidays. The US Senate is scheduled to resume work on Jan. 8.

The US House of Representatives also promised to return to this topic in 2024.

In October, Biden sent a request to Congress for additional funding, including providing financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $61.4 billion for a year.