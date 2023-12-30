US President Joe Biden on Friday again called on Congress to step up the process of approving additional funding for Ukraine in 2024.
"The American people can be proud of the lives we have helped to save and the support we have given Ukraine as it defends its people, its freedom, and its independence. But unless Congress takes urgent action in the new year, we will not be able to continue sending the weapons and vital air defense systems Ukraine needs to protect its people. Congress must step up and act without any further delay," Biden said in a statement posted on the White House website.
The US President also said the morning missile attack carried out by Russia on Ukraine is "a stark reminder to the world that, after nearly two years of this devastating war, Putin's objective remains unchanged. He seeks to obliterate Ukraine and subjugate its people. He must be stopped."
Biden also said the stakes of this fight extend far beyond Ukraine. They affect the entirety of the NATO Alliance, the security of Europe, and the future of the Transatlantic relationship. Putin has not just attempted to destroy Ukraine; he has threatened some of our NATO Allies as well.
"When dictators and autocrats are allowed to run roughshod in Europe, the risk rises that the United States gets pulled in directly. And the consequences reverberate around the world. That's why the United States has rallied a coalition of more than 50 countries to support the defense of Ukraine," Biden said.
Earlier in December, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the Biden administration expects Congress to agree on assistance to Ukraine in early January.
Before this, it was reported that US senators from both parties came to the conclusion that the issue of allocating funds for further assistance to Ukraine would have to be decided in January – after the break for the Christmas and New Year holidays. The US Senate is scheduled to resume work on Jan. 8.
The US House of Representatives also promised to return to this topic in 2024.
In October, Biden sent a request to Congress for additional funding, including providing financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $61.4 billion for a year.
Comments (2)
Kyiv Post, the year is almost over and you have pathetically devolved into a Demagogic Cult (aka, Democrat Party) ass kissing propaganda outhouse rag when it come to US military aid. With a child-like mentality you have opined “right wing” Republicans oppose further aid to Ukraine. That is BULLSHIT and you know that is BULLSHIT. America is being invaded at its southern border. THREE MILLION since Joe BRIBEn seized the Presidency by massive ballot fraud. YOU PURPOSEFULLY IGNORE/OVERLOOK THAT FACT. Based upon your biased reporting, Ukraine doesn’t deserve a cent more in US aid. Stop spewing propaganda for the Demagogic Cult. State the facts as they exist. The Republicans have offered $61 biliion to Ukraine if Joe BRIBEn would fund our border security. Why is that so hard for you to understand/report?
@Jack Griffin, Arghh...Jack....this again? Spewing the above crap only discredit's every other thing you might say elsewhere in apparent Ukraine support. What's your purpose Jack? What are you hoping to accomplish that's of net benefit to Ukraine?
MAGA opposes Ukraine support. The cults ringleaders state this openly and frequently. Did you think we would forget their words so soon? The border crisis you speak of is instigated by the USA's foreign enemies...not your president.
Stop drinking the MAGA kool-aid Jack and give your mind a chance to see more clearly
@John, 🙏🙏🙌🙌🤣🤣
Biden is not king. He can pout and bloviate all he wants but if he can't commit to securing his own border he has no business committing to securing Ukraine's
@Bobby Singer, You are probably just another russian paid with a pumped up western moniker, or perhaps another mindless MAGA brainwashed troll, but since it is becoming fun for me to tie up either groups time on the forum here goes.
The USA's border crisis is instigated and facilitated by putin, his paid cronies and his other foreign authoritarian buddies who all share the common intent of destabilizing the USA. They also do this through their state funded cybercrime and troll farms. Your current president is not the problem anymore than ALL past presidents were. The USA's success and freedoms are desired by refugee fleeing unstable genocidal regions of the world...its logical.
What has changed is the massive escalating of foreign civil disruptions by tyrants and use of these hybrid war techniques by those foreign regimes who wish the USA ill. At a time when its never been more important for Americans to unify, the brainwashed MAGA cults further aggravate the impact with their dissent sowing comments and political support for lying, vindictive and criminal con-representatives in the pockets of USA enemies. You want a conservative government agenda....while then support someone who does not want to undermine your nation and spread hate. Right now your MAGA leaders crazy talk is driving conservatives towards your political opponents...logical.
Bobby says what?
@John, I could less about Ukraine or Putin. I don't care if Putin takes over Ukraine nor do I care if he doesn't. Life will go on here in the West either way.
What I care about is our border. I care about American cities and towns that are being overrun with illegal immigrants. If Biden can commit to defending the Ukraine border or Israelis he can commit to defending his own. Republicans shouldn't have to blackmail him with Ukraine to do his first duty as president which is to defend the nation against an invasion.
If not I hope republicans hold firm. Otherwise, Ukranians can do what democrats suggest offer those Russians amnesty and comprehensive immigration reform.