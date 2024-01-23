The EU's foreign policy chief on Monday urged Donald Trump to share his "magical formula" for peace in Ukraine, after the former US president claimed he could end the war in 24 hours.

"I thought miracles only happened in Lourdes," Josep Borrell said, in reference to the Catholic pilgrimage site in France.

"We haven't been able to come up with a magical formula to resolve the problem in 24 hours, but I gather that President (Volodymyr) Zelensky has invited president Trump to go to Kyiv and find a solution quickly."

Borrell added: "the people who want peace most of all who want war to end most of all are of course the Ukrainians, and I'm sure they'd be delighted if president Trump could give them the magical formula to end the war in 24 hours."

Trump -- the clear frontrunner to secure the Republican nomination for the election in November -- has repeatedly boasted he could end Russia's war in a day if he came back to power.

The former reality TV star has loudly scoffed at further aid for Ukraine being demanded by President Joe Biden, saying it is wasteful and that Russia will likely win.

Ukrainian president Zelensky has admitted that if Trump were to beat Biden later this year then he would most likely have a "different policy" towards the war.