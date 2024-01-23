Law enforcement officers in Odesa have detained the fifth and final member of a criminal group accused of supplying substandard clothing for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

According to the press service of the General Prosecutor’s Office, businessman Roman Hrynkevych from Lviv was detained on Jan. 22 whilst trying to leave the country.

Chairman of the State Bureau of Investigation, Oleksiy Sukhachev, clarified during a briefing that Hrynkevych was put on the wanted list on Jan. 18. However, as a result of complex operational and investigative actions, his location was established and he was arrested based on a court order.

According to the operational information of the State Bureau of Investigation, Hrynkevych tried to negotiate an illegal crossing to hide from Ukraine’s law enforcement agencies.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin also said that the suspect left for Odesa around Jan. 17 and had since been preparing to cross the state border. On Jan. 19, at the request of prosecutors, the court granted permission for his detention.

Hrynkevych, his father Ihor, and three other members of a criminal scheme are accused of supplying the Defense Ministry with substandard military attire not fit for use by the AFU and causing the ministry to lose Hr 1.2 billion ($31.6 million).

The defense ministry is now conducting an audit of all contracts, including those companies that may be related to the Hrynkevych family.