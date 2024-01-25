At least four people were wounded in Russian strikes on the Ukrainian city of Odesa on Wednesday evening, the regional governor said. Governor Oleh Kiper said that the strikes hit a multistorey residential building in one of the city districts and a private house in another.

“One of the drones hit a partially populated new multi-story building in the Hadzhibeysky District of Odesa, causing a fire. Several apartments were damaged, and one person received burns, being subsequently hospitalized,” Kiper wrote on Telegram. “Another drone, upon interception, broke through the roof of a two-story residential building in the Primorsky District of the city. In the same residential area, another UAV crashed near an apartment building damaged during the previous attack,” he added. Advertisement

Additionally, one drone hit the warehouse of a furniture factory in the industrial zone, triggering a massive fire. “A man who was riding a bicycle nearby was thrown to the ground by the shock wave and injured by fragments of various objects that flew from the explosion. Medical care was provided and [he was] treated on an outpatient basis,” the governor reported. Russian military forces attacked these civilian residences with 14 combat drones of the Shahed-136/131 type, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.