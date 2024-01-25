President Zelensky has called for an international investigation into the downing of a Russian military transport plane on Wednesday, as Moscow and Kyiv traded accusations over the circumstances of the incident. Remind me, what happened yesterday? A Russian IL-76 plane fell from the sky in Russia’s western Belgorod region, crashing into the ground in a giant fireball and likely killing everyone on board. According to the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the crash occurred around 10 a.m. Kyiv time (8:00 a.m. GMT) in the Korochansky district, northeast of the Belgorod region’s capital. Maria Mexentseva, a resident of nearby Yablonovo, told Russian state media: “The plane crashed far away from the village. It was very loud and very scary. “We just heard a loud rumble. There was already smoke, fire and rumbling.” Advertisement

What downed the plane? That is still up for debate but a Ukrainian media outlet initially reported that the Ukrainian military had claimed responsibility and the plane had been carrying S-300 anti-aircraft missiles. However, this claim was later retracted. What has Russia claimed? Russia's defense ministry said the aircraft was carrying 65 Ukrainian soldiers captured in during its full-scale invasion, as well as six crew and three escorts. It also claimed Ukrainian forces stationed in the Kharkiv border region had fired two missiles at the transport aircraft, describing it as a “terrorist act.”

Footage and Images from the Crash Site of the Russian Il-76 Transport Aircraft in the Belgorod Region of Western Russia strangely show No Bodies despite claims made by the Russian Ministry of Defense that 74 Individuals including 65 Ukrainians POWs were Killed in the Crash. pic.twitter.com/kK7Y2wTB8k — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 24, 2024

It added that the crash had come hours ahead of the planned prisoner exchange at a border crossing in Belgorod. "The Ukrainian leadership was well aware that, in accordance with established practice, the Ukrainian servicemen to be exchanged would be transported by military transport aircraft to the Belgorod aerodrome today," it said. On Thursday the Kremlin described the incident as a "monstrous act", adding: "No-one can say what impact this will have" on extending a prisoner exchange programme. Russia's claims could not be verified and later on Wednesday the head of Russian-state broadcaster RT published a list of captured Ukrainian servicemen allegedly on board. But an analysis by Novaya Gazeta found only 13 names on the list could currently be verified as real Ukrainian POWs while at least one had already been traded back to Ukraine earlier this month.

Analyzing a list from RT chief Margo Simonyan naming the Ukrainian POWs allegedly killed today aboard the military transport plane crashed in Belgorod, Novaya Gazeta journalists say they’ve confirmed that at least 13 are real POWs. At least one was traded back to Ukraine on Jan.… — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) January 24, 2024