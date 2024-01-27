A Russian sabotage group has “brutally and cynically” shot dead a brother and sister in the village of Andriivka in the Sumy region, authorities have said. The Regional Military Administration said the killings occurred on Saturday morning. “Sumy. This morning, an enemy reconnaissance and sabotage group brutally and cynically shot a brother and sister from Khotyn community,” the Regional Administration said in a post on Telegram. Later on Saturday, Ukraine's Office of the Prosecutor General said the deceased were a 54-year-old man who was driving along with his 68-year-old sister.

An investigation has been launched into the shootings. Though infrequent, such cross-border attacks and incursions by guerilla-style fighters have been recorded throughout the nearly two-year war. Advertisement Russian authorities have also accused Ukrainian groups of armed raids into towns and villages on its side of the border, killing civilians. Andriivka is located close to the Russian border. Authorities have urged people in a 5-kilometer border zone to evacuate.