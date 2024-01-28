Kyiv has questioned why Russia has so far failed to provide proof of its claim that 65 Ukrainian POWs were on board a military plane shot down near Belgorod on Wednesday.
“There are a number of factors that are unclear,” Kyrylo Budanov, chief of Ukraine's HUR military intelligence said in an interview with state TV on Saturday.
“First of all, they did not show fields covered with corpses and remains,” he said.
“If it happened as Russia claims, why does Russia ... continue to hide the bodies?”
On Wednesday, a Russian IL-76 plane fell from the sky in Russia’s western Belgorod region, crashing into the ground in a giant fireball.
But who shot it down and who was onboard have become the subject of a heated war of words between Kyiv and Moscow.
Russia – acknowledging the downing of one of its planes with uncharacteristic speed – said 65 Ukrainian POWs were on board and were being taken to a prisoner swap at the border with Ukraine.
Kyiv has confirmed a prisoner exchange was due to take place on the same day and has not explicitly denied shooting down the plane, AFP reports.
But Ukraine is questioning key parts of the Russian narrative, particularly who was on board.
It also said Moscow did not request a temporary aerial ceasefire near the border, as it had previously when POWs were being flown to a scheduled exchange.
Russia's Investigative Committee has published three videos of what it says is the crash site.
There Is No Alternative to Helping Ukraine – Make Sanctions Work
One showed a blurred close-up of a dead body. In another, a forensics team is sealing up a single body bag.
A third was grainy footage purporting to show vehicles transporting the prisoners to the plane before it took off, but the quality was too poor to verify this.
“There are no corpses,” Budanov said on Saturday. “There is nothing.”
Footage and Images from the Crash Site of the Russian Il-76 Transport Aircraft in the Belgorod Region of Western Russia strangely show No Bodies despite claims made by the Russian Ministry of Defense that 74 Individuals including 65 Ukrainians POWs were Killed in the Crash. pic.twitter.com/kK7Y2wTB8k— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 24, 2024
Budanov conceded that neither side had all the answers to what exactly happened, saying: “Unfortunately, we must state that neither side can fully answer what happened there.
“Russia's position is clear, to blame Ukraine for everything, even though several facts are incomprehensible for such a position.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Budanov's HUR was aware the prisoners were going to be transferred by plane.
He said it was “obvious” Ukrainian forces shot it down and had gone ahead with the attack knowing it could have been carrying their own troops though did not provide proof.
Kyiv has not yet outlined its version of events, although President Zelensky has called for an international investigation, and both sides have opened criminal probes.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (2)
Here is what is known.
Some Russian senior officials were denied their attempt to board the plane.
It crashed shortly after takeoff.
Russia said Ukrainian prisoners were on board.
At the crash site, there was little evidence of body parts that would have been expected from 75 or so people.
So what to make of this? It would seem that the Russian plane was shot down by Russia on purpose and there were few people on board.
It would seem that someone was marked for elimination by Russia and that the blame for the crash would be assigned to Ukrainian anti aircraft fire, that shot down its own troops by accident.
Why?
Probe a Russian rectum, probe deeply, past the potato vodka and bile. There you will find little Jackie Griffiths.