Joe Biden and Donald Trump traded verbal jabs Saturday over a bipartisan plan for border reform aimed at stemming a surge in migrants crossing into the United States from Mexico.
With immigration one of the hottest electoral issues in what increasingly looks like a Trump-Biden rematch for the White House this year, the fate of the bill being negotiated by the Senate has become a high-stakes battleground.
Republican primary frontrunner Trump has put immigration front and center in his campaign, issuing dire warnings about the porous nature of the border -- yet has simultaneously pushed back hard against a deal, even as Biden tacks right and promises to temporarily “shut down” the border.
Biden threw his weight behind the proposed bill on Saturday, insisting it would usher in the “toughest”-ever set of border reforms.
“It would give me as president the emergency authority to shut down the border until it can get back under control,” Biden said in a speech in South Carolina. “If that bill was law today I’d shut down the border right now and fix it quickly.”
Trump has instead continued to castigate Biden over “open borders” as an influx in migrants roils domestic politics.
“The border is in play (politically) like it’s never been in play before,” he said at a campaign speech in Las Vegas on Saturday.
Following Trump’s extensive lobbying, Mike Johnson, the speaker of the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, said in an open letter Friday that any such bill adopted by the Senate would be “dead in the water” and never get passed by the House.
FBI Informant on Trial for Lying About Biden’s Ukraine Links
“They’re blaming it on me, I said, ‘That’s OK, blame it on me, please,‘” Trump said Saturday. “I’d rather have no bill than a bad bill.”
As Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the federal government engage in a standoff over control over the border, Trump said he would give the state his “full support” and “deploy all necessary military and law enforcement resources to seal up the final section of border.”
In keeping with his often dark rhetoric on immigration, the former president said there was a “100 percent chance that there will be a major terrorist attack in the United States” carried out by people crossing the border.
“We will begin the largest domestic deportation operation in America,” he said, as the oft-repeated campaign pledge brought cheers from the audience.
The deal being negotiated in Congress carries high stakes, and not just for the presidential candidates.
In addition to addressing Americans’ concerns about the influx of migrants arriving via Mexico, it would provide vital military assistance for Ukraine in its war against Russian invaders.
White House Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton said Thursday that Biden’s administration had been working in “good faith” with Republicans to reach a deal and hoped they would “remain at the table so we can do that.”
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (4)
@ThoughtLife.God, and a few more Kirill quotes that would not fit in earlier post:
Kirill supported the mobilization of citizens to go to the front in Ukraine, he urged citizens to fulfill their military duty and that if they gave their lives for their country they will be with God in his kingdom.[142][143][144] 6
Kirill once describing Putin's ascension to power as "a miracle of God".
“The Church realizes that if someone, driven by a sense of duty and the need to honor his oath, stays loyal to his vocation and dies while carrying out his military duty, then he is without any doubt doing a deed that is equal to sacrifice. He sacrifices himself for others. And therefore, we believe that this sacrifice washes away all the sins that a person has committed,”
Kirill stated in a September 2022 sermon. Sept. 25, 2022: ”Behold, those who want to fight have taken up arms against Holy Rus, hoping to divide and destroy its united people," "Arise, O God, to help Your people and grant us victory through Your power.”
The only national religious leader that condone's your view of putins' many crimes in Ukraine is KGB agent and putin crony Patriarch Kirill
@ThoughtLife.God, Here is a bit of history and a few quotes from the religious leader of the scum your ilk favours: putin's buddy "Patriarch Kirill" (all credibly cited in Wikipedia):
“Since 1970, the federal police of Switzerland had classified him as a KGB agent, under the name Mikhaïlov. Patriarch Kirill also referred to Moscow's opponents in Ukraine as "evil forces", stating "we must not allow dark and hostile external forces to laugh at us.”[53]
“According to a Forbes article in 2006, Kirill's wealth was $4 billion,[157] and a 2019 Novaya Gazeta report estimated his worth at $4 billion to $8 billion”
"The day before russia’s latest illegal invasion started in Ukraine, Kirill congratulated Russian soldiers as defenders of the fatherland and said they “cannot have any doubt that they have chosen a very correct path in their lives.” “We are talking about something different and much more important than politics,” he said. “We are talking about human salvation.”"
”In the days after the world learned about the 2022 Bucha massacre by Russian invaders of Ukraine, Kirill said that his faithful should be ready to "protect our home" under any circumstance. He also praised the armed forces for "feats" of service, saying Russia is "peaceful".[129].[121] "
"On 23 May 2022, Kirill stated that Russian schoolchildren must take Russian troops fighting against Ukraine as an example of heroic behaviour.[136]"
@John, and a few more Kirill Quotes that would not fit above:
Kirill supported the mobilization of citizens to go to the front in Ukraine, he urged citizens to fulfill their military duty and that if they gave their lives for their country they will be with God in his kingdom.[142][143][144]
6 March 2022: “Kirill parroted President Putin's claim that Russia was fighting "fascism" in Ukraine.[54] Throughout his “Forgiveness Sunday” sermon, Kirill did not use the term "Ukrainian", but rather referred to both Russians and Ukrainians simply as "Holy Russians", also claiming Russian soldiers in Ukraine were "laying down their lives for a friend",
Kirill once describing Putin's ascension to power as "a miracle of God".
“The Church realizes that if someone, driven by a sense of duty and the need to honor his oath, stays loyal to his vocation and dies while carrying out his military duty, then he is without any doubt doing a deed that is equal to sacrifice. He sacrifices himself for others. And therefore, we believe that this sacrifice washes away all the sins that a person has committed,” Kirill stated in a September 2022 sermon.
Sept. 25, 2022: ”Behold, those who want to fight have taken up arms against Holy Rus, hoping to divide and destroy its united people," "Arise, O God, to help Your people and grant us victory through Your power.”
The only national religious leader that condones your view of putins' many crimes in Ukraine is KGB agent and putin crony Patriarch Kirill
The us border issue is an artificially created issue. This "issue" has existed for the last 60 to 70 years in the us. Neither political party has an interest in addressing and correcting it because both benefit from it.
The republicans benefit from enslaving those who enter illegally by cheap slave labor.
The democrats benefit by exploiting these people by fooling them into voting democrat and the local level.
So, as I suspected, the hysteria of "we must secure our borders first" tripe spewed by certain resident trolls in this and other comment sections is pure BS! For months these individuals have wrongfully compared their border issue to our invasion as being the same YET now the orange temper tantrum throwing toddler has interfered / impeded government business by telling republicans not to accept any border deal...until he gets re-elected. Just like his idol reagan, who did a backdoor deal with iran and told them NOT to release hostages...until he got elected president and would offer them a better deal.
So, the border issue is not that important or that much of a priority after all.
Meanwhile...the us continues to lie while Ukraine continues to die.
Let this be a lesson to all...NEVER do business with the west especially with the us or communist russia.
Name one country in the entire world that allows millions of undocumented migrants to freely enter. Correct! There is only on country that allows this: USA. Secure our border first. Then we will help Ukraine secure theirs.
@1Tumbleweed, I can name many countries that have stated that border destabilization is one of the forms of hybrid war that russian and other autocratic / dictator led nations. Putin is know to have employed this technique since 2008 to both sow discord and destabilize nations: Finland, Estonia, Poland, Italy and Turkeye and the USA. They also foment forced migration as a prelude to steal territory from russia's neighbours like Georgia, Ukraine, Chechnya and Moldova (transinista). They also directly support / orchestrate military coups in resource rich or strategically positions nations.
A 9/25/23 report entitled "How China and Russia Have Helped Foment Coups" by the US Council of Foreign Relations states: "In the past decade in Asia, there have been coups in Myanmar and Thailand. In recent decades, coups and attempted coups have occurred in Austria, Ecuador, Egypt, Fiji, Honduras, Moldova, Montenegro, Turkey, and many African states, most recently Niger and Gabon." Plus Marie, Sudan, Yemen Myanmar.
A 7/2023 CSIS report russia has also incited "The outflow of refugees and migrants from Venezuela is the largest displacement crisis in the world, with almost 7.7 million migrants and refugees (mostly heading to USA) as of August 2023. This is an even greater number than the displacement of Syrians or Ukrainians outside of their countries."
Thats why sane Americans understand that ending Putins reign will help with their growing border crisis.