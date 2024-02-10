The Ukrainian Air Force said it shot down 23 out of 31 Russian drones overnight using a combination of anti-aircraft weaponry and electronic warfare (EW) equipment, where most were targeting Odesa and Kharkiv.

A gas station was hit in Kharkiv and killed seven, including an entire family of five with three children, and burning fuel resulting from the attack also set fire to 14 nearby houses, according to Kharkiv Region Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

“Among them are three children: 7, 4 years old and a baby about six months old,” said Syniehubov in a Telegram update

He added that more than 20 settlements in the region were hit by artillery and mortar strikes, and several more were hit by airstrikes. 

The Shahed drones were launched from the town of Balaklava and Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea and Kursk region in Russia, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. 

In another attack in Kherson, a civilian was killed and five more were injured by Russian shelling. 

Over the last 24 hours, 66 attacks have been recorded in the Kherson region, including 52 on the city of Kherson itself, according to a Telegram update from the Kherson Oblast Military Administration. 

