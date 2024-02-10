The US Senate made progress toward passing a bill containing $95.3 billion in aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan in a 64-19 vote on Friday, but uncertainty remained due to Republican opposition in both chambers of Congress.

Further preliminary votes may extend into next week unless lawmakers agree to fast-track the bill. The next discussion is expected to take place in a rare Sunday session.

The bill achieved a simple majority with support from 14 Republicans, but many in the party seek negotiations with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for amendments in exchange for swifter action.

However, some Republicans, particularly those who oppose the $61 billion allocated for Ukraine, aim to halt the progress by leveraging intricate parliamentary rules.

In earlier debates, Republicans demanded border security provisions alongside Ukraine aid, only to reject a bipartisan agreement once former President and Republican forerunner Donald Trump opposed it.

At current, some seek to introduce amendments related to immigration control, while others call for a limit to foreign aid for weapons and supplies.

Should the bill pass the Senate, its fate in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives remains uncertain. Speaker Mike Johnson has suggested the aid could be split into separate bills.

“We'll see what the Senate does,” Johnson told reporters. “I've made very clear that you have to address these issues on their own merits.”