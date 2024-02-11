Ukraine said it destroyed most of the 45 attack drones launched by Russia overnight, with little damage reported on Sunday morning.

The announcement comes a day after authorities announced seven killed in a Russian attack that set a petrol station ablaze in Ukraine's second biggest city, Kharkiv.

"Overnight the occupiers launched 45 attack drones... As a result of combat work, 40 enemy Shahed (UAV) were destroyed," the Ukrainian air force said on Telegram.

Falling debris lightly wounded a 39-year-old man in the southern region of Dnipro, governor Sergiy Lysak said.

Authorities from the capital Kyiv and the central Cherkasy region said there was preliminary no damage.

But aerial guided bombs targeted the village of Vodyane, in the Kharkiv region, killing a 56-year-old woman, governor Synegubov said.

Advertisement

The day before, his region had seen seven killed after a Russian drone attack hit a petrol station, spilling burning fuel down the neighbouring street.