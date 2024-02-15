Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR) released a video showing a drone attack that destroyed an early warning and surveillance radar system along the Russian border northeast of Ukraine’s Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

Special forces of the HUR used a drone to strike a Russian Kasta-2E2 (NATO: Flat Face) aerial surveillance radar system, destroying the radar along with its personnel.

The attack was executed by the special forces’ Geese-9 group near the Russian-Ukrainian border on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

“As a result of the fire damage [from the drone’s bombs], the Russian Kasta-2E2 was disabled, and the radar service suffered losses,” the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine reported.

The video accompanying the telegram post shows an infrared (IR) video of two general-purpose unguided bombs being dropped by a drone. The resulting explosion is purported to have destroyed a Kasta-2E2 (NATO: Flat Face) early warning and aerial surveillance radar near the border of Ukraine's Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

The radar is used for overall situational awareness and has no surface-to-air weapons capability.

According to intelligence, before the strike by Ukrainian special forces, the Russian radar system was monitoring the air over Kharkiv and Sumy regions of Ukraine, as well as over Belgorod and, probably, Kursk and Voronezh regions of the Russian Federation.

Kasta-2E2 (NATO: Flat Face) is a mobile three-axis radar with 360-degree azimuth coverage designed for:



  • airspace control
  • determination of coordinates
  • air target recognition.

The system can detect objects at extremely low altitudes, determine their trajectory characteristics and transmit the coordinates and parameters of the target’s movement to the air defense control system. The detection range is up to 150 km.

