Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR) released a video showing a drone attack that destroyed an early warning and surveillance radar system along the Russian border northeast of Ukraine’s Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

Special forces of the HUR used a drone to strike a Russian Kasta-2E2 (NATO: Flat Face) aerial surveillance radar system, destroying the radar along with its personnel.

The attack was executed by the special forces’ Geese-9 group near the Russian-Ukrainian border on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

“As a result of the fire damage [from the drone’s bombs], the Russian Kasta-2E2 was disabled, and the radar service suffered losses,” the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine reported.