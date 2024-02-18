US President Joe Biden on Saturday told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that he is “confident” Congress will renew war aid, but added that without US help Kyiv could lose further territory to Russian advances.
“I spoke with Zelensky this afternoon to let him know that I was confident we’re going to get that money,” Biden told reporters after attending church in Delaware.
Failure by US lawmakers to approve new funding for military aid to Kyiv would be “absurd” and “unethical,” he said, adding: “I’m going to fight to get them the ammunition they need.”
On the same day, Ukrainian forces completed their retreat from Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine, ceding control to Russian forces outnumbering them and outgunning them. Avdiivka has been a frontline city since 2014 and under heavy assault since October 2023.
Military analysts largely attribute Ukraine’s inability to hold the city to lack of ammunition, exacerbated by the US delay in funding.
With the retreat to more stable lines, Ukrainian forces are now bracing themselves for a more concerted Russian push deeper into Ukrainian territory.
Comments (7)
@American Chris, You seem okay with putinrumps' +4000 legal cases and 4 bankruptcies before becoming president....these all unfairly cost taxpayers and creditors. You seem to be okay with putinrumps 2 treason related impeachments, and 81 felony charges during his disastrous term. Seems MRGA trolls don't care much for observing fair democratic electoral process, nor for that matter observing any USA laws.
Troll American Chris also loves to absolve the same GOP MAGA party infiltrators from their current stalling on actually fixing the border which he likes to complain about so much. Apparently fixing it was only a REALLY BIG ISSUE up until rump recently commanded his minions to sabotage the former deal demanded by the GOP.
Putinrump does not want it fixed so he can instead use it as a divisive election issue like he did ~8 years ago. So for the next 10 months according to the latest putinrump directive, the GOP should not do anything about remedying the border issue. So I guess they were not that concerned about the border after all. That aligns well with putins' needs to destabilize borders and sow dissent amongst US electorate.
I think you also forgot about how putinrump minion Banon et al, were convicted of pilfering millions collected from MAGA cult members to 'build the border wall', and how rump also wants to release all his criminal friends that tried to forcefully overthrow American democracy.
@Hope, So you just want to focus on what the "west" does wrong? Another standard troll "whataboutism" post.
Do you think Ukraine's allies (which extend beyond the "west") want to increase their debt? Of course not. But what moral option to supporting Ukraine's defence and upholding international legal boundaries is there? You think we should just let putin's war machine conquer neighbouring countries at will...suppress and murder his opponents. Poppycock!
FYI: I can't think of a resource Russia has that my country Canada would need. I suppose with putin's regime collapse someone might replace him who is more concerned with their peoples well being and also reducing their global chaos sowing and global warming impact. Then more socially and environmentally concerned nations would not have to pick up the tab to abate putins crimes and negligence. This might also even the international business playing field for the EU and North American and other allied companies whose costs responsibly cover the burden of being more socially and environmentally conscience.
Putin has crossed way too many legal and moral lines. Allies grow madder at him and his accommodating russian people every day. We will ring up our debt to bring his regime to justice. We will extract this debt to Ukraine and the allies from the cause of this debt which is russia,
No Griffin. Thanks Kyivpost!
Traitorous Biden Administration encouraged 10 million criminals mostly military age men and 100+ known terrorists to invade America who are attacking police and killing Americans. Many U. S. states have rebelled legally and deployed hundreds of soldiers against Biden Administration absurd treacherous policies.
Meanwhile the Republican led House under MRGA Johnson's lead decided to take 12-day winter recess thus putting a vote on the critical Senate approved aid for Ukraine on ice. This 118th congress goes on record as being the least effective in USA history. Only ~20 bills signed so far. A handful of putin supporters holding the majority hostage.
Yet there remains hope. Two bipartisan proposals will shortly be available for vote, both of which provide military support to Ukraine (albeit one a lessor amount for humanitarian purposes). As needed, Johnson can be evicted from his stalling role. Probably the majority is waiting for the MRGA group to evict him when he is forced to table Ukraine support for a vote. Bipartisans can then vote in a more moderate speaker to table the needed proposals.
Beyond this immediate mess, what bugs me is the string of administrations across the globe (Norway being an exception), that failed to set aside funding for this inevitable day; instead ringing up debt for frivolous pet projects. This is absolutely not the time though, to stop funding Ukraine's defence. Social programs mean nothing anyways if democracy itself falls.
The war in Ukraine is a pivotal battle against one evil autocrat. A broader war increasingly grows nearer. Time for the electorate and allied leadership to stop burying their head in the sand.
The Ukrainian events can change the regime in Russia just like the Afghani events through 9 or 10 years did in the 1980s ...
The West wants to prolong the events in Ukraine to weaken Russia , take advantage of its natural resources, encourage the Russian geniuses or brains to leave Russia to the west and have more global influence ...
The West keeps printing money and sending weapons paid by printing money ...
@John, Watching Johnson's actions from across the pond is like watching somebody repeatedly punch himself in the face.
Don't Republicans know they are making themselves look unelectable. It's an act of self harm and it must be infuriating for Americans to have their good name dragged through the mud by this man.
We know you support Ukraine. We know this fifth column within your ranks will fail. I wish they knew it too. They are damaging their own party and for years to come they will look like a risky option to voters.
The US has a broken governance model. Crazy people I power.. Americans are more like Russians than any democratic party in other western nations... So willing to accept lies. Deceit and corruption all are good for Americana and Russians.. happy to just accept it all.
@Gregc,
No country is perfect but USA , despite its flaws , has better wages and loving standards than Russia generally speaking ...
Fuck putin soldiers in the house spacialy mike Johnson.