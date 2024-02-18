An event commemorating the fallen Heavenly Hundred Heroes took place in Mariinsky Park on Feb. 18 to mark 10-years since the Revolution of Dignity. It was organized and conducted by the public movement “Ukrainian Patriotic Alternative” and the National Museum of the Revolution of Dignity.

Many people came to the intersection of Hrushevsky St. 28 and Kryposny Lane in Kyiv to pay tribute to the memory of the people who died on the Maidan 10 years ago, whom we now call the “Heavenly Hundred Heroes.”

Photo: Oleksandr Avramenko, Kyiv Post

Photo: Oleksandr Avramenko, Kyiv Post

In 2024, the Day of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes will be celebrated under the slogan: “We remain worthy of our heroes.”

 

Read the detailed program of events and activities that will take place this year in honor of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes here.

Photo: Oleksandr Avramenko, Kyiv Post

