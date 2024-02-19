On Feb. 18 an evening memorial service began in the cathedral. After the memorial service, a traditional monument procession started from St. Michael’s Cathedral to the Alley of the Heavenly Hundred.
Exclusive photos of Kyiv Post from events about how it was.
Photo: Oleksandr Avramenko, Kyiv Post
In 2024, the Day of Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred will be held under the slogan "We remain worthy of our heroes."
Read the detailed program of events and activities that will take place this year in honor of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes here.
