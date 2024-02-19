On Feb. 18 an evening memorial service began in the cathedral. After the memorial service, a traditional monument procession started from St. Michael’s Cathedral to the Alley of the Heavenly Hundred.

Exclusive photos of Kyiv Post from events about how it was.

Photo: Oleksandr Avramenko, Kyiv Post

In 2024, the Day of Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred will be held under the slogan "We remain worthy of our heroes."

Photo: Oleksandr Avramenko, Kyiv Post
Photo: Oleksandr Avramenko, Kyiv Post
Photo: Oleksandr Avramenko, Kyiv Post
Photo: Oleksandr Avramenko, Kyiv Post
Featured
The Many Battle Fronts of This War

The Many Battle Fronts of This War

Suffer the Children Everywhere: Why the Free World Must Act

Suffer the Children Everywhere: Why the Free World Must Act

Bolstering European Security as Risk of Abandonment by US Grows

Bolstering European Security as Risk of Abandonment by US Grows

Read the detailed program of events and activities that will take place this year in honor of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes here.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-20-2024 LIVE
50 minutes ago
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-20-2024
By Kyiv Post
Russian Defector Helicopter Pilot Shot Dead in Spain War in Ukraine
7 hours ago
Russian Defector Helicopter Pilot Shot Dead in Spain
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Munich Contemplates the ‘End of Peaceful Times’ Europe
8 hours ago
Munich Contemplates the ‘End of Peaceful Times’
By Euroactiv
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Ukraine Commemorates the Heavenly Hundred – Photos
Next » ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 18, 2024