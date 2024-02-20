Ukrainian transporters are set to mount a peaceful protest from Feb. 20 at three checkpoints with Poland, according to Volodymyr Mikhalevich, head of International Automobile Carriers of Ukraine (IAPU), speaking to Ukrinform.

The move is a response to Polish farmers blocking the border and the protest by Ukrainian carriers will take place at the Rava-Ruska, Krakivets and Shegyni checkpoints.

“The purpose of the peaceful meeting is to protest against the blocking freight traffic, which began in November 2023, causing significant financial losses for the international road transport industry of Ukraine, exporters and importers of both countries, and for the economy of Ukraine – ultimately undermining the defense capability of Ukraine in the conditions of martial law,” Mikhalevich said.

He noted that Ukrainian carriers have been forced to resort to such actions since the Polish blockade has not been resolved at government, ministerial or presidential level.

Mykhalevych confirmed that the peaceful action will begin on Feb. 20 at 12:00 and will continue around the clock until March 15 assuming Polish protesters do not unblock the border.

NGO “MAPU” will control the order of passage through the listed checkpoints, not allowing Polish trucks to bypass the line.

As of the morning of Feb. 19, Polish farmers continued to block the movement of trucks through six checkpoints on the Ukraine-Poland border. Almost 3,000 trucks are waiting in line at the border with Poland.