The International Monetary Fund said Thursday it will disburse $880 million to Ukraine in the third phase of a $15.6 billion aid package approved last year as Kyiv fights the Russian invasion.

The aid, announced almost two years to the day after Russian forces poured across the border, must still be approved by the IMF executive board.

"Performance under the program has been strong despite the challenges of the war," said Gavin Gray, the head of an IMF team that met recently with Ukrainian officials in Warsaw.

The team assessed the goals established a year ago when the four-year aid package was approved.

"The authorities met all but one of the quantitative performance criteria -- a small miss on tax revenues owing to border blockades -- and all four structural benchmarks due for the review," Gray said.

Advertisement

The IMF team said Ukraine will need $486 billion to rebuild from the war.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine: Counting the Human Cost of The War War in Ukraine
45 minutes ago
Ukraine: Counting the Human Cost of The War
By AFP
Biden Announces More Than 500 New Sanctions on Russia Ahead of Ukraine War Anniversary Biden
1 hour ago
Biden Announces More Than 500 New Sanctions on Russia Ahead of Ukraine War Anniversary
By Leo Chiu
What 24 February 2022, Means for Us – Garton Ash, Dickinson, Bociurkiw, Hodges War in Ukraine
1 hour ago
What 24 February 2022, Means for Us – Garton Ash, Dickinson, Bociurkiw, Hodges
By Kyiv Post
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 22, 2024
Next » Ukrainian Paratroopers Blast Starlink Terminal Found at Russian Troop Positions