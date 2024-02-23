Ukrainian paratroopers disabled a Starlink satellite communication terminal that had been discovered at Russian troops' positions near the front.

“The Russians have begun utilizing SpaceX's satellite communication platforms, which has been widely discussed. However, until now, we had not been able to film them,” the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported.

Operators of reconnaissance UAVs from the 71st Hunter Brigade of the Airborne Assault Troops identified the modem. There were suspicions that it could have been “stolen or smuggled in.”

Via Telegram, the Airborne Assault Forces shared footage of a Ukrainian FPV drone maneuvering near the Starlink terminal, ultimately disabling it with a direct hit, followed by an explosion.