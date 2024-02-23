Ukrainian paratroopers disabled a Starlink satellite communication terminal that had been discovered at Russian troops' positions near the front.
“The Russians have begun utilizing SpaceX's satellite communication platforms, which has been widely discussed. However, until now, we had not been able to film them,” the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported.
Operators of reconnaissance UAVs from the 71st Hunter Brigade of the Airborne Assault Troops identified the modem. There were suspicions that it could have been “stolen or smuggled in.”
Via Telegram, the Airborne Assault Forces shared footage of a Ukrainian FPV drone maneuvering near the Starlink terminal, ultimately disabling it with a direct hit, followed by an explosion.
“Our FPV drones have zero tolerance for such intrusions and are committed to upholding international law and the integrity of a reputable company,” the report read.
“The occupiers do not have Starlink anymore. At least, not within the range of our brigade.”
On Sunday, Feb. 11, Ukraine's Military Intelligence (HUR) disclosed the use of Starlink satellite communication systems by the Russian military in occupied Ukrainian territories.
The HUR released intercepted radio communications purportedly from Russian military personnel discussing the deployment of Starlink terminals by the 83rd airborne assault brigade in the Donetsk region for establishing Internet access.
New Survey Says 40 Percent of Ukrainians Believe Victory Will Come in 1-2 Years
Earlier, on Friday, Feb. 9, Defense One reported the commencement of Russian military use of Starlink services for communication several months prior.
Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, refuted circulating reports as misinformation, asserting that the Russian military has not acquired access to Starlink satellite Internet through direct or indirect sales from SpaceX.
Subsequently, a Russian soldier disclosed the utilization of Starlink terminals by the unit he served in, indicating their procurement by Russia through Arab countries.
In an intercepted call made public by Ukraine's Military Intelligence, he remarked: “The Arabs supply us with everything: wires, Wi-Fi, router, whatever.”
Kyiv Post reached out to HUR for confirmation. A representative confirmed that Starlink terminals are indeed being supplied to Russian troops via channels originating from Arab countries.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments ( 1)
It’s interesting how Elon Musk was able to know exactly what was going on, and shut down Starlink access for Ukraine in order to prevent them from launching a strike on the Russians. However, he seems to be completely in the dark, and powerless to stop the Russian from using Starlink to aid in their war against Ukraine. One could be forgiven for reaching the conclusion that Musk supports Putin…
@Mark Rockford, a week ago I was seeing a lot of these headlines:
"Elon Musk claims that Russia isn't buying and using Starlink"
I guess they just magically appeared...