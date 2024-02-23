On the eve of the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the Polish parliament (known as the Sejm) has adopted a resolution, urging the governments of NATO and EU countries to strengthen support for Ukraine by ensuring the fastest provision of military equipment and ammunition, Polska Agencja Prasowa reported.

On Feb. 22, the Presidium of the Sejm presented a draft resolution commemorating the victims of Russia’s brutal attack on Ukraine, which was later passed by lawmakers.

In the document, the Sejm condemned the actions of the Russian authorities and appealed to the International Criminal Court to bring to justice those guilty of all war crimes committed against the Ukrainian people.

“Joining the pain of families who lost loved ones during hostilities, the Sejm of the Republic of Poland pays tribute to all soldiers who died defending Ukraine and killed civilians. Recognizing that Ukraine not only defends its borders but also deters Russian imperialism, the Sejm of the Republic of Poland thanks the Ukrainian people and the part of the international community that supports its defense efforts for their courage and bravery,” the resolution reads.

The Sejm also expressed its gratitude to the Polish people who have aided and are continuing to aid the citizens of Ukraine.

Additionally, the Polish parliamentarians appealed to the governments of NATO and EU countries, urging them to “increase their comprehensive support to Ukraine by providing military equipment and ammunition promptly, which will allow the country to defend itself against the aggressor effectively.”

“The fate of Poland and Europe today depends on the fate of Ukraine,” the resolution emphasized.