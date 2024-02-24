Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, Canada’s Justin Trudeau, Belgium’s Alexander De Croo and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, arrived in Kyiv after having traveled to the Ukrainian capital together overnight by train from Poland.

Her visit is connected with the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. “More than ever, we firmly stand by Ukraine. Financially, economically, militarily, morally. Until the country finally becomes free,” she wrote on her X channel, formerly Twitter.

They join Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark and Chuck Schumer, Majority Leader in the US Senate, who both arrived yesterday.

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also arrived in Kyiv, calling for more "military, political, and economic help" to the country.

Serhii Nikiforov, spokesperson for the President of Ukraine, spoke on Wednesday about the expected visits to mark the anniversary of the start of Putin’s “special military operation,” to signal their continued support for Ukraine.

More importantly, Ukraine’s President Zelensky and his senior political and military advisors will join those who have arrived in Kyiv and other Group of Seven (G7) leaders by video link in a meeting on Sunday being hosted by Meloni.

According to Nikiforov, the meeting will discuss a range of issues relating to the war as well as accession to the European Union (EU), and NATO, support for the restoration of mental health among Ukrainians, backing for business, and all aspects of the country's future.

On Sunday, Zelensky will hold a major press conference to inform the media and the Ukrainian people of the outcome of those discussions.