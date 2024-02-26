The European Commission has officially started reviewing Ukrainian legislation’s compliance with EU law and by mid-March will propose a framework for the coming EU accession talks, Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, said during her visit to Kyiv Sunday.

“There is a lot of work, a difficult schedule,” she said.

On an earlier occasion, von der Leyen said that the framework for the EU accession talks will likely be finalized after European elections, held in early summer, and when various negotiating positions will likely have been agreed on.

Von der Leyen along with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Italy's PM Giorgia Maloni, and Belgium's PM Alexandre De Croo paid visits to Kyiv on the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion to symbolically reassure Ukraine of their unwavering long-term support.

Western leaders have been supporting Ukraine through military and financial assistance, as well as by sanctioning Russia and those found to be aiding Russia’s war machine.

“We have already provided half a million units of ammunition, and by the end of the year, we will reach the level of one million. Also, 60,000 soldiers are trained with our assistance,” she said.

Von der Leyen also announced the opening of an office focused on defense in Kyiv within the next few weeks.

“We are developing a strategy for the defense industry, which we will present in three weeks. This will be the first step in integrating Ukraine into our defense industrial programs. At the same time, we are learning from you, from your experience on the battlefield. We want to intensify this cooperation and open an innovative defense office in Kyiv,” von der Leyen said.