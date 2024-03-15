Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, held a phone call with Péter Szijjártó, the Foreign Minister of Hungary, on Thursday, during which it was agreed to hold a bilateral meeting between the teams at governmental level next week.

The announcement on the president’s website said that Yermak and Szijjártó “discussed Ukrainian-Hungarian relations and the ways to move forward.”

Their discussion “emphasized the significance of personal contact and expressed hope to find mutually beneficial solutions to the most complex issues on bilateral agenda.”

It was the first contact between Kyiv and Budapest since the bilateral meeting between Yermak and Ukraine’s FM Dmytro Kuleba and Szijjártó in Uzhhorod on Jan. 29.

generals lee and custer
generals lee and custer Guest 3 weeks ago
skinhead hairdress of this hungerygames hungarian

