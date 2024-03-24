While arresting one of the suspects of the Moscow concert hall attack, those presumed to be armed Russian law enforcement agents were seen beating the suspect, cutting off his ear and attempting to force him to eat his own ear in a series of videos circulating on social media.
Viewers might find some videos disturbing, and a word of caution is advised.
In a video shared by Russian news outlet ASTRA, a bearded man could be seen whimpering on the snowy ground, surrounded by men in camouflage armed with rifles, who continued to beat the men while shouting “I’ll cut your f***ing head off, fa**ot.” One of the armed personnel could also be seen firing his rifle into the air in a likely attempt to intimidate the suspect.
In another video, what could be assumed to be the same man in the previous footage had his ear cut off, and the men in camouflage were seen forcing the bearded man to eat his own ear.
The investigation by ASTRA has shown the bearded man to be wearing the same T-shirt as one of the attackers shown in a video released by the ISIS-affiliated channel Amak, suggesting the bearded man was one of the attackers.
The man could be seen escorted to the vehicles by the same group of armed men, with blood all over his face.
It is not known where the pursuit took place – reports first put the location to the area bordering Belarus, but they were later changed to the Bryansk region bordering Ukraine as per the Kremlin’s narrative, which accused Ukraine of being involved in the attacks.
Bridge Collapses in Russia’s Smolensk Region, 1 Reported Dead
According to Russian lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein, the white Renault car used by the suspects did not comply with the order to stop in the Bryansk region, where shooting ensued with one suspect arrested on the spot and others fleeing into the forest.
Videos have shown that most suspects had difficulties communicating in Russian. One of them was seen with his hands tied behind his back in a hospital bed who communicated with the authorities with the help of an interpreter.
Another suspect said he was approached by a preacher’s assistant a month ago and was offered 500,000 rubles ($5,426), of which he received half on his card. It’s not clear how they acquired the weapons and planned the attack based on the interrogation.
The attack at the Crocus concert hall near Moscow on the night of March 22 was one of the largest terrorist attacks in Europe, where gunmen, equipped with rifles and grenades, began firing on concertgoers and set the building on fire.
The attack killed more than 130 people at the time of writing, with more in critical condition. Western countries have warned of an imminent terrorist attack in 48 hours in Russia on March 7, which was shrugged off by most pro-Kremlin parties.
Russia declared today a day of mourning.
These Russians are Orcs who can't defend themselves from a terrorist attack even when they get a warning two weeks beforehand that there is intel about it being a strong likelihood. Instead, they are stuck so far up their own BS they dismiss the warnings. Then, when they are predictably caught with their pants down, they can only relieve themselves of their acute shame at their own ineptitude and self-delusion by gorging themselves on a banquet of bestial brutality. Frankly, I think they themselves are making the best possible case for convincing the rest of the world it would be infinitely better off without the cancer of the Russkiy Mir.
Russia is so fked up.
Russia is a very sick country!
Bad week for the orc war criminals. Karma she stays alive.
With the exception of putin's russia; terrorists have no nationality, no homeland and no religion. A terrorist intentionally targets innocent civilians often in preference to government or military targets. They want to inflict massive body count and this is most easily done in public venues (Regional Drama Theatre in Mariupol...etc)
What the russian people need to hold Putin responsible for is:
-- His failure to heed benevolent US Intelligence warnings talking about a planned terrorist attack on a large public venue in Moscow. The whole world was warned since Mar 7th. Apparently the KGB does not monitor global news.
-- Moscow leaderships not having any armed security for a venue that size.
-- Russian SWAT forces failure to arrive at this slaughter fest promptly. After leisurely walking around shooting people and lobbing firebombs, the ISIS had time to flee far away in their car before any security arrived.
- His post election comments ominously instructing to hunt "traitors"....would this include the more youthful (rock concert inclined) demographic least likely to vote for him?
I would not be surprised to learn at some point he allowed the ISIS attack just to give him another false excuse to attack Ukraine.
Once again, no version of events played for public consumption adds up. Not the Kremlin's, not the DC regime's, and not the Kyiv state's. All of which have lied and spun and fabricated and deepfaked throughout this war and before. The only motivation behind either wars or terrorism is for power brokers to make money and spread fear to make even more money. Innocents suffer, nothing is ever solved, and still humanity stupidly obeys those in power, who need only tell them what they want to hear. All any form of government does is tell lies and steal wealth for their own personal gain. I'm not buying any government's version of anything and never have.
@Incredulousiconoclast, These kinds of attitudes are a luxury afforded to those living in stable countries. Stability cultivated by an imperfect, but democratically elected government. This kind of cynicism is ill-equipped to provide any solutions or improvements, and makes one highly susceptible to the propaganda efforts of nations like Russia and China. We’ve seen evidence of this over and over again.
Beasts punishing beasts. Animals without any sense of what real justice is, are seeking satisfaction. It’s sad, but expected.
@Mouse,
honestly your comment is the definition of the western mentality, as a westerner myself i know it. Look at our countries after a terrorist attack. The terrorists when they're alive are thrown into jail where they are taken good care of no matter what they did, they will even be praised by other inmates in jail cause they stood against the government or the country in general. Its like we want terrorists attacks whereas when i saw the videos of the suspects being treated the Russian way, i could feel in every of those actions the love they have for their country, and so the hatred they feel for the ones that threatened it. They are not forced to do all those things, they aren't paid more either its just like youre not paid to protect your mother you aren't forced either but if someone dare attack her, you know damn well he will suffer. So that seems pretty right to me.
justice for Russia
@j4r, We put the survivors of the 9/11 terrorist attack in GITMO and a naval base that is located on the island of Cuba. The Demagogic Cult railed against the "inhumane treatment" of the "detainees". That's just further evidence the Demagogic Cult, formerly known as the Democratic Party, are pro-terrorists. Look at how they want Israel to stop the total destruction of Hamas. Terrorists who are not affiliated with a sovereign country are not protected under the Geneva Accords. They need to be dealt with accordingly.
The Russian's actions against the ISIS-K terrorists is only emblematic of where the civility of Russian society is at. They are knuckle dragging subhumans for the most part.