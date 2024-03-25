One of the suspects in the March 22 Moscow concert hall attack was photographed lying on the floor with his pants down. Beside him is an electrocution device commonly used by Russia, known as “Tapik.”

The photo was shared on Sunday evening by GREY ZONE, a pro-Russian militant channel on Telegram, but it is not possible to ascertain if the group was the first to publish the photo.

The device seen at the bottom left of the photo is a Soviet TA-57 field telephone, nicknamed “Tapik,” which comes with a hand crank that can generate up to 80 volts of electricity. It is commonly used as a torture device by connecting the wires to the prisoner’s fingers, ears or genitals. At times the torturer will sprinkle the prisoner with water for extra effect.

The suspect’s physical position and state of undress suggest that the visible wires were connected to his genitals.

The device has also been widely used by Russian forces in Ukraine against civilians in a technique the soldiers nicknamed “call to Lenin” or “call to Putin.” There are documented cases of its use in Kherson and other regions of Ukraine under Russian occupation.

The bearded man depicted in the photo could be identified as one of the men arrested by Russian law enforcement agents on Sunday. During the initial interrogation upon his arrest, he said that he had been offered half a million rubles ($5,426) to carry out the attack.