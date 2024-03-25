One of the suspects in the March 22 Moscow concert hall attack was photographed lying on the floor with his pants down. Beside him is an electrocution device commonly used by Russia, known as “Tapik.”
The photo was shared on Sunday evening by GREY ZONE, a pro-Russian militant channel on Telegram, but it is not possible to ascertain if the group was the first to publish the photo.
The device seen at the bottom left of the photo is a Soviet TA-57 field telephone, nicknamed “Tapik,” which comes with a hand crank that can generate up to 80 volts of electricity. It is commonly used as a torture device by connecting the wires to the prisoner’s fingers, ears or genitals. At times the torturer will sprinkle the prisoner with water for extra effect.
The suspect’s physical position and state of undress suggest that the visible wires were connected to his genitals.
The device has also been widely used by Russian forces in Ukraine against civilians in a technique the soldiers nicknamed “call to Lenin” or “call to Putin.” There are documented cases of its use in Kherson and other regions of Ukraine under Russian occupation.
The bearded man depicted in the photo could be identified as one of the men arrested by Russian law enforcement agents on Sunday. During the initial interrogation upon his arrest, he said that he had been offered half a million rubles ($5,426) to carry out the attack.
China Waits
Some sources identified the man as Faridun Shamsiddinov, a Tajik national, but Kyiv Post is unable to independently verify his identity.
The suspects arrived at a court in Moscow today, where all of them appeared with swollen faces and distorted features, showing clear signs of beating and torture.
The attack at the Crocus concert hall near Moscow on the night of March 22 was one of the largest terrorist attacks in Europe, where gunmen, equipped with rifles and grenades, began firing on concertgoers and set the building on fire.
The attack killed more than 130 people at the time of writing, with more in critical condition.
On March 7 Western countries had warned of an imminent terrorist attack in Russia within 48 hours, which was shrugged off as a conspiracy theory by pro-Kremlin voices.
Islamic State – Khorasan Province (ISIS–K) claimed responsibility for the attack, but Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of being complicit in the attack by creating a window for the suspects to escape into the country, which Kyiv categorically denied.
Comments (8)
If America did the same as Russia, maybe the little sissy boys would stop doing mass shootings. But instead USA gives them high life treatment and celebrity status. USA is a FAILED STATE
@ronson, While USA may be failing, it has not failed yet, and will not do so in your lifetime. For every sissiboy here, there are 100 manly men.
@tom goyne, USA has failed and 4 more years of Briben should sent it down the shitter.
Just disgusting, they are behaving the same like terrorists. We are supposed to be better than that. Unfortunately Kyiv regime is doing the same thing, recently American journalist died in Ukrainian prios from torture and he didn't kill anyone just expresed his opinion that Ukraine is run by Naci regime. Also, the Ukrainian secret service is abusing people with Passports of nations that didn't put sanctions on Russia even though people are 100% innocent. Bandera-Gestapo modus operandi-Nacist. Ukrainians should not give moral lessons to anyone.
@Danny, Gonzalo Lira wasn't a journalist.
He was a conman, the lowest of the lowest.
He was feeding information to to his russian handlers.
He was a scum and a spy.
That's why he went to jail.
Secondly, Ukraine didn't kill him.
His bad health did.
You are just a pro russian tool.
I don't care what Pro russian liars tell.
You guys cant keep your lies straight.
Your disinformation doesn't fly.
If these guys were at all involved in the actions, it would be only natural to expect that some rude treatment awaited them. If they get to be mixed with general incarcerated population, they are in for some rough action that will make this torture feel like rather mild.
All in all only Putin has got something to gain from this attack. He has done this several times in the past and has thus thrived. Whenever in trouble of any sort, a group of malicious attackers will show up to kill a large number of people and Saint Vlad The Impaler will promise the Russian people the vengeance he says they seek and that he will deliver in their name.
Torturing the suspects is not likely to gain much useful intelligence so obviously they went straight to revenge mode, showing the Russian people that the Russian officials are as brutal as the perpetrators of these heinous crimes. Obviously they won't get a fair trial, even if they did what they are accused of.
This is the face of today’s Russia. They will glean info from torture, but they will also get more attacks.
Orc false flag operation. These are NOT isis.
@Jack Griffen, Hey platypus, up to your usual bs?
@Imokru2, these peasants is not issis. Telling you now. Rotten orc fish!
@Imokru2, I think you are thinking about troll 'jack griffin' with an "in" at the end. The "en" version of "Griffen" has so far been a pretty consistent supporter of Ukraine without the usual MRGA propaganda baggage.
I think they raises an interesting point, albeit it contrasts what is know so far / admitted by ISIS itself as far as who the perpetrators were.
Regardless, Putin is indeed using this event as 'false flag' to promote his own agenda of furthering attacks on Ukraine. Even though logic and the facts available all say Ukraine was not even involved.
Whether putin planned it or not, he certainly cannot deny he knew it was coming and did little to prevent it......Russians need to ask why
@John, true. Its not Jack a hole. Telling you okes this episode got the stink of the crimelin. FALSE FLAG BIG TIME. 1+4=8 in orcville
Brazen admission to torture and beatings, without even a trial makes the entire country of Ruzzia a lawless dictatorship. Some strongmen try to weaken the courts. Ruzzia's courts just stamp approval on whatever the military and police want to do. This is fascism we're seeing.
As perpetrators of murdering innocents (children attending the concert were also shot at) those clearly guilty should expect death for their crimes. The russian techniques probably don't matter to the other ISIS members which most likely have been brainwashed to accept death for their cause.
Very little is ever released or said in russia media without putin's thug regime blessing. The release of these disturbing photos is probably only intended towards russia's own people....to show them what they would face it defying any putin regime law.
What will be interesting, is what information they want to extract from the perpetrators. Will it be information to get to the truth and prevent further ISIS attacks? Or will it be false admissions secured under duress to promote his preferred agenda of dehumanizing the Ukrainian victims of his invasion these last two years. Albeit already debunked by the west (and hugely illogical at any rate), so far it seems the Kremlin seems to want that latter false message on their own brainwashed masses.
Historically like putinrump, a narcissist like putin never backs down from any lie they've made...they just dig in deeper and try to get others to lie with them. Anyone remember putinrump with his "sharpie gate" debacle (he even had his WH cronies try to change national hurricane forecasts, to back a public statement blunder he had made). Science and logic often take a back seat in the messaging of despots.