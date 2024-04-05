Russian investigators said Friday, April 5, that one of the assailants involved in last month's tragic massacre at a Moscow concert hall, claimed by the Islamic State (IS), had pro-Ukrainian content on his phone.

Despite IS claiming responsibility for the March 22 attack, which resulted in the deaths of over 140 people, Moscow has persistently attempted to connect Kyiv and the West to the incident, despite repeated denials.

Gunmen, clad in camouflage, stormed the Crocus City Hall venue on the outskirts of Moscow before setting the building ablaze. More than a dozen suspects, including the four assailants, who all hail from the Central Asian nation of Tajikistan, have been apprehended.

According to Russian investigators, data retrieved from one of the suspects’ phones revealed that on the morning of Feb. 24, the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the individual had searched for photographs of the Crocus City Hall and shared them with others. The suspect reportedly corroborated these findings in their statements.