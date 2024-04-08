A Russian missile ship in the Kaliningrad region was set fire to and sustained heavy damage due to a special operation by Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR), on Sunday, April 7, a Kyiv Post source in Ukrainian intelligence said.
The missile ship, the Serpukhov, was stationed at the Baltiysk Naval Base in Russia's westernmost region of Kaliningrad, which is sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania.
The source said information about victims was being clarified, but the ship itself was “not well.”
“Repairs will take a long time,” the source said.
Serpukhov is a Project 21631 Buyan-M small missile ship (the fifth ship in the series).
Earlier, Ukrainian MAGURA V5 naval drones hit and heavily damaged the Russian Project 22160 patrol ship Sergey Kotov near the Kerch Strait on the night of March 5.
The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine (HUR) was behind that special operation as well, a Kyiv Post source in Ukrainian intelligence said.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (5)
this was clearly a chinese action now sergay lavrov was told to come in for some punishment from xinaxi
@Jack the Joke Griffin, Go fuck yourself asshole. There's a goddamn war going on where innocent Ukrainians are being needlessly killed and cities are being destroyed. And here you are a terminally adolescent psychotic troll with nothing to offer but abject stupidity.
No information on how many victims? Never enough!
Fair game.
10 points Gryffindor (Ukraine).
Salazar Slytherin (russia) gets ZERO points.
@John, Ha! I saw an article last night regaomrding Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joining a Ukrainian firm. Mark was all over John the Loon from Canada suggesting he should get some serious mental health care. That was a month ago. Nothing has changed.
If this is John the Loon from Canada offering up a Harry Potter analogy to a horrific war, well, John, you truly need professional care.
stop these personal attacks, fool ! They are distracting from the REAL issue here. By attacking John (and we are all on the same side re: Ukraine right ?) you are sowing discord. Just stick with your support of the Ukraine and stop attacking one of your fellow warriors !
... that is, unless you are in fact russian.. in which case, as I've always said, "Fuck off back to russia..."...
@db, Hey DB, go fuck yourself. John is a shameless narcissistic asshole. To try to "lighten" up the atmosphere with such an asinine comment is beyond the pale for any sane, principled human being.
@MRGA troll jack THE LOON channelling his inner Stalin?,
The news day started with very disturbing quote the putinrumps newly appointed RNC head Michael Whatley falsely listing Ukraine as now being one of Americas top enemies; China and Iran being the other ones. Putinrump's daughter in-law is the other top RNC head. RNC controls which republicans candidates get election campaign funding. They are now actively purging any now aligned with MRGA. The historic Republican Party is now officially DEAD. It no longer exists. Whatley's statement is offensive and ludicrously untrue. As insulting is MRGA's Whatley left vile, murderous russia off his list of USA threats despite realms of data showing the putin regimes active meddling in USA politics and ongoing cyber crimes. He could not have been more clear of putinrums despicable intent.
Troll Jack you have spend months on this forum promoting putinrump. He is a direct threat to Ukraine. He has stated for months he will not help Ukraine. Now the RNC he controls they directly states Ukraine is their enemy. Outrageous!
You are another MRGA asshole for supporting putinrump.
Putinrump=Putin= THE DEVIL's foul discharging sphincter
MAGA=MRGA= Russian Demonic Koolaid drinking cult.
If it takes a world war or a civil war (USA) to purge MRGA so be it.
There is no other logical conclusion.
ANOTHER INTELLIGENT WAY TO SAY "WELLCOME TO HELL"
good riddance! All Russian missile ships should be hunted down and set to the bottom of whatever sea they are at. Russian needs to be demilitarized.
@Suzanne, 100% agree Suzanne