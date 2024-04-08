A Russian missile ship in the Kaliningrad region was set fire to and sustained heavy damage due to a special operation by Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR), on Sunday, April 7, a Kyiv Post source in Ukrainian intelligence said.

The missile ship, the Serpukhov, was stationed at the Baltiysk Naval Base in Russia's westernmost region of Kaliningrad, which is sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania.

The source said information about victims was being clarified, but the ship itself was “not well.”

“Repairs will take a long time,” the source said.

Serpukhov is a Project 21631 Buyan-M small missile ship (the fifth ship in the series).

Earlier, Ukrainian MAGURA V5 naval drones hit and heavily damaged the Russian Project 22160 patrol ship Sergey Kotov near the Kerch Strait on the night of March 5.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine (HUR) was behind that special operation as well, a Kyiv Post source in Ukrainian intelligence said.