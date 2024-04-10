Sources within Ukraine's Special Services told Kyiv Post that the Kremlin is poised to formally accuse Vasyl Maliuk, the Chief of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), of orchestrating the attack on Crocus City Hall. He has also been identified as the Kremlin's primary target.
According to these sources, Vladimir Putin "has not forgiven the SBU for the two strikes on the Crimean bridge," particularly the first strike, which was timed to coincide with the Russian president's birthday, as well as the attacks carried out by Sea Baby drones on Russian vessels.
"Another sensitive area where the SBU has made significant impact is the country's refineries and gas stations. Additionally, the Service has been effectively countering Russian agents within Ukraine," the source said.
"Therefore, the detained Tajiks, who were tortured following the attack, will conveniently be found to possess 'Maliuk's business cards'," the source added.
On Friday, March 22, gunmen opened fire at the Crocus City concert hall near Moscow, killing 143 concertgoers.
Four attack suspects – all from Tajikistan, according to Russian state media – are under arrest along with several suspected accomplices.
The attack was swiftly claimed by Islamic State. Although Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged the involvement of “radical Islamists,” he continued to accuse Kyiv of aiding the suspects’ escape into Ukraine, a claim Kyiv categorically denied.
Putin Is Weakened: Now, Let’s Bring Him to His Knees
Individuals from Russian intelligence circles also claimed the West and Ukraine were to blame for the attack, although they did not provide any supporting evidence.
A Bloomberg article reported that Putin’s inner circle does not believe his rhetoric that Ukraine was involved in the deadly concert hall attack in Moscow on March 22. However, they suggest that Putin plans to leverage the tragedy to mobilize public support for the war with Ukraine.
The United States disclosed that it had issued both public and private warnings to Russia in early March regarding extremist plans to target a concert hall in Moscow.
Unnamed US intelligence officials later disclosed to American media outlets that they specifically warned Moscow about the Crocus City Hall being the target of an IS attack.
Alexander Bortnikov, director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said the information provided by US agencies was only of “a general nature.”
More Questions than Answers – What We Know About Moscow’s Concert Hall Attack
Comments (4)
This is all Putin's fault! He was warned about it but he's massive ego got in the way and now they're trying to cover it up !
Kremlin says....blah blah blah. Putin and his cronies (which includes putinrump) are congenital lier. They could not stop lying if they tried. Their words have no meaning.
The facts say ISIS is responsible and putin's regime was complicate:
1. Putin ignored months of warnings from 3 separate intelligence services about a terrorist attack at a large Moscow event.
2. Putins security services did not have any armed guards at a 6500 attendee venue.
3. Non ISIS staff in blue suits were locking the venues doors as concert goers were trying to escape.
4. The ISIS terrorists leisurely took 18-20 minutes shooting and lobbing Molotov cocktails, and then drive 3 hours away before being initially stopped for speeding. nationwide all point bulletin to law enforcement?
5. It took putins forces 30-45 minutes to even arrive at a Moscow venue adjacent one of their offices.
...and putler lies saying: *
* It was an Ukrainian Attack. ISIS itself debunks this and takes credit.
* The terrorists were fleeing to Ukraine. Lukeshenko debunks this saying they stopped headed towards Belarus.
* It was Ukrainian funded. ISIS debunks this and saying their affiliate muslim IMAN's provided the modest funding ISIS requires to kill russians.
yes, the "free world".. SBU controls KP and the rest of the media. It controls all ukrainian people. People die for Zelensky - everything is very very free in Ukraine..ironie off
@bansky, ok Kremlin troll b🤣😂🤣😂
@Bobby, ok Kremlin troll 🤣😂🤣😂
This classic Putin, he has no problems with Russians dying, for his purposes. But if he can blame the USA or Ukriane then he is happy for the deaths to have occurred. Never let a good disaster go to waste!
@GregC, it's the same on the other side or not? maybe they should stop fighting and start talking? noooo, I hear you say..