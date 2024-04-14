The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the massive Iranian attacks against the State of Israel.

Such actions are completely unacceptable, irresponsible and carry the risk of unprecedented further escalation of the situation in the Middle East.

It is extremely important to make every effort to prevent the confrontation from escalating into a large-scale regional conflict.

This attack once again demonstrates the importance of mobilizing all the power of the free world to defend the global boundaries of democracy.