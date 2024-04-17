“Baba Yaga burns the invaders on the left bank of the Kherson region,” the caption to the video released by the border guards read.

The State Border Service of Ukraine announced on its Telegram channel on Tuesday that it had used “Baba Yaga” strike drones to destroy five units of Russian military equipment along with two field ammunition depots.

According to the report, over the previous week, the border guards had used the attack UAVs to destroy five Russian military vehicles in the Kherson direction: three trucks, an armored car, and a passenger car.

In addition, the attack drones blew up two field ammunition depots and several shelters being used by Russian troops.

A Ukrainian aerial intelligence scout reviewed the video and told Kyiv Post on condition of anonymity that the strike drones allegedly dropped improvised explosive devices on Russian equipment and troops, which are equivalent to the 82mm mortar.

Kyiv Post has been unable to independently verify the location and time of the footage.

Before the full-scale war, Ukrainian specialists repurposed the “Baba Yaga” drone from a large agricultural. The attack UAVs are remarkably loud, earning them the nickname “Baba Yaga” with Russian troops, after a character from Russian folklore. The heavy strike drone can carry up to 20 kilograms of explosives and flies low to enhance accuracy.

“These multi-copters are exclusively used at night due to their noise and low operating height, precisely when [Russian] infantry conducts rotations and evacuation maneuvers,” the Ukrainian serviceman earlier told Kyiv Post.

According to him, the drones can carry a range of payloads including mortar rounds, improvised explosive devices, hand grenades, remote-action incendiary mixtures, and anti-tank mines.

Andriy Otchenash, crew commander of the “Kara Nebesna” UAV of the 4th “Rubizh” Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard, described these drones as versatile “little birds” capable of easily destroying entire dugouts.

Kyiv Post previously reported that Ukrainian “Baba Yaga” drones had targeted Russian infantry dugouts. The Gruz 200 Ukrainian Telegram channel released two videos on Monday, April 15 sourced from Russian channels, showing bombed dugouts burning, although the moment of impact was not shown. It was also not clear if the destroyed dugouts were indeed Russian.