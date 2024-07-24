Russian drones struck targets in Romania early Wednesday morning, July 24, during Moscow’s attack on the port infrastructure of Ukraine’s Odesa region, informed sources in Ukraine’s Security and Defense Sector exclusively told Kyiv Post.
Three Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were recorded falling and subsequently causing fires in Romania.
Explosions from kamikaze drone strikes were reported near the village of Niculițel, 7 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.
The fall of the UAVs was confirmed by the crew of an IAR-330 helicopter from the 57th Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base. After the explosions, the helicopter pilot reported a fire caused by the drone strikes.
A few moments ago (03:30 AM RO/UA time), filmed from Tucea, Romania. russian are hitting Izmail port, Ukraine.— Radu Hossu 🇹🇩🇺🇦 (@RaduHossu) July 24, 2024
People told me the Romanian F-16s are in the air and that some the drones or rockets have hit something and some have been destroyed before touching ground. pic.twitter.com/HUjZdstQT9
Media reports indicate that Romanian border guards detected the approaching drones at 2:10 a.m. Simultaneously, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations issued an alert for the northern part of Tulcea County, informing the population about the possibility of objects falling from the airspace in areas adjacent to the Ukrainian border.
After the UAVs fell, residents reported hearing explosions to local emergency services. The air raid alert in Romania was lifted at 3:46 a.m. There were 10 calls to the 112 emergency phone number based on the sound of explosions.
Russian forces attacked Izmail in the Odesa region with drones early in the morning of July 24. Local authorities report hits on port infrastructure and a five-story residential building.
