Russian drones struck targets in Romania early Wednesday morning, July 24, during Moscow’s attack on the port infrastructure of Ukraine’s Odesa region, informed sources in Ukraine’s Security and Defense Sector exclusively told Kyiv Post.

Three Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were recorded falling and subsequently causing fires in Romania.

Explosions from kamikaze drone strikes were reported near the village of Niculițel, 7 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

The fall of the UAVs was confirmed by the crew of an IAR-330 helicopter from the 57th Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base. After the explosions, the helicopter pilot reported a fire caused by the drone strikes.