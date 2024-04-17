Chinese citizens – alongside other nationals – have been paying at least one Russian soldier to have their messages “drawn” onto artillery shells, though they might not have gotten what they paid for.

Ukraine’s 35th Separate Marine Brigade involved in the Kherson bridgehead operations published a series of photos on Wednesday, April 17, of simplified Chinese characters – alongside waifus (fictional female characters from non-live-action visual media) – drawn onto Russian artillery shells and alleged Chinese citizens’ support for the war in Ukraine.

Chinese messages on Russian artillery rounds

Source: Twitter/GrishaPutin

Advertisement

In one instance, a Chinese message that read “Long live China-Russia friendship” could be seen drawn onto an artillery round.

Photo: Telegram/Ukraine’s 35th Separate Marine Brigade

In another photo published by the 35th Separate Marine Brigade, multiple mortar rounds with pro-Russian messages from China written in both Chinese and English could also be seen. The message on the bottom shell likely refers to two locations in China (QingShui County and Ermao village), though a Chinese-speaking staff member at Kyiv Post was unable to decipher its exact meaning alongside the top mortar round due to a lack of context.

Other Topics of Interest Monument to Crew of Sunken Russian Cruiser Moskva Secretly Unveiled in Sevastopol Father of dead sailor reveals that new Commander of the Black Sea Fleet unveiled the memorial in an “unofficial” ceremony on Saturday April 13.

However, the use of simplified Chinese characters would also strongly suggest that the donors come from Mainland China as opposed to other Chinese-speaking regions.

Origins of the photos

Through Google reverse image searches, Kyiv Post is able to trace an earlier posting of the images – less than a day prior to the 35th brigade’s postings – to Bavovna, a Ukrainian Telegram, that said a pro-Russian account “on Twitter” has been publishing these images.

Advertisement

Underneath another reverse image result, a Reddit post, is a user comment that said the service was provided by an X (formerly Twitter) user called GrishaPutin, a self-proclaimed Russian “humanitarian aid worker” wearing a military uniform, where Kyiv Post was able to locate what’s presumably the origin of the pictures.

Source: Twitter/GrishaPutin

In a pinned post published on Feb.13, GrishaPutin also provided a price list for the services: €30 for a drawing of an artillery shell, €15 for a mortar round drawing, and €200 for a video confirmation of the shell being fired.

Source: Twitter/GrishaPutin