Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned in Hong Kong on Thursday of Russia using the city to bypass sanctions levied by the West over its invasion of Ukraine.

Western countries imposed unprecedented economic penalties on Moscow after the Kremlin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The latest penalties have sought to target entities allowing Moscow to bypass the restrictions. The European Union has also imposed sanctions on 19 Chinese companies, including several in Hong Kong.

“Kuleba also called on the Hong Kong Administration to take measures to prevent Russia and Russian companies from using Hong Kong to circumvent the restrictive measures imposed for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine,” his ministry said.

“These restrictive measures are necessary to weaken Russia’s capacity to wage war and kill people in Ukraine,” he said, according to the statement.

“Russia’s machinations should not spoil Hong Kong’s reputation as a highly developed liberal economy based on unwavering respect for the rule of law.”

Reuters, in its July 22 report, said Hong Kong’s transshipment of Common High Priority Items (CHPL) to Russia dropped 28 percent between January and May this year following strengthening Western sanctions, citing data from the US Commerce Department, though it remains a global sanctions evasion hotspot.

The goods included a wide range of semiconductors and other restricted goods such as high-end chips from Nvidia and Texas Instruments spotted in military drones, where the companies prohibited exports to Russia.

Hong Kong administration, in response to a Reuters inquiry, said it “does not implement, nor do we have the legal authority to take action on, unilateral sanctions imposed by other countries,” adding that it is “enforcing vigorously” sanctions imposed by the United Nations Security Council, including those on North Korea, as per the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s instructions.

Kuleba is on the final day of his first visit to China, a close ally of Russia, since the beginning of the war.

Kuleba said during talks with his Chinese counterpart that Kyiv was prepared to negotiate with Russia when it shows itself willing to hold talks “in good faith.”

China is a close political and economic ally of Russia and NATO members have branded Beijing a “decisive enabler” of the war during the alliance’s July summit.

