Kyiv Post sources confirm that a Wednesday, April 17 UAV attack on an aircraft factory in Tatarstan, Russia, was a special operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine (HUR).

In the morning, HUR drones attacked the Gorbunov Aviation Plant in Kazan, where Russians manufacture and repair Tu-22M and Tu-160M bombers. Kyiv Post’s source said the results of the attack are currently still being assessed.

HUR attack on an aircraft factory in Tatarstan

Local media and social media users reported that in the morning before the explosions, an air raid siren had sounded near the Kazan Aviation Plant, when the evacuation of the plant’s personnel began.

The Kremlin’s Ministry of Defense said that its air defense destroyed a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle over the Russian Republic of Tatarstan.

Joint SBU and НUR special operation: Kyiv drones attacked oil refinery in Tatarstan

On April 2, Ukrainian drones attacked an oil refinery in Tatarstan. The nighttime raid on the Tatarstan oil refinery was a joint operation by the SBU and the HUR, a source told the Kyiv Post at the time.

“We continue to work systematically to ensure that Russia has fewer and fewer opportunities to finance the war of aggression against Ukraine,” the source said. “We will continue to cut off the oxygen to the gas station country to minimize the flow of petrodollars to the Russian military budget.”

Attack on the Shahed plant in Tatarstan

Additionally on April 2, Ukrainian drones attacked a factory where Shahed drones are assembled in Russian Tatarstan, more than 1,000 kilometers from Ukraine.

Kyiv Post’s source said the attack was a special operation by the HUR, adding that the strike caused significant damage to the production facilities.