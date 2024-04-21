  • On 14 April 2024, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief General Syrskyi stated Russian forces intend to take Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine by 09 May 2024, the date of Russia's Victory Day celebrations. Syrskyi stated that Chasiv Yar is a preliminary step towards the larger city of Kramatorsk.
  • On 18 April 2024, Ukrainian Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces commander noted Russian Air Force dropping 20-30 munitions per day. These are likely discharged by Russian Su-25 aircraft operating close to the line of contact and Su-34 operating at a stand-off distance using glide bombs. This is a concerted aerial bombardment and is a tactic repeated from the Avdiivka campaign.
  • Chasiv Yar town is heavily defended and situated on high ground. Russian ground forces have made only slow progress in the area.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
RUSSIA: Religious Persecution and Issues – Bimonthly Digest April 01-15 War in Ukraine
RUSSIA: Religious Persecution and Issues – Bimonthly Digest April 01-15
By HRWF
2 hours ago
House Passes Ukraine Aid: How it Happened, What it Signifies Ukraine
ANALYSIS: House Passes Ukraine Aid: How it Happened, What it Signifies
By Phillips P. OBrien
5 hours ago
US House Approves Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan Aid, Threatens TikTok - A Summary Ukraine
US House Approves Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan Aid, Threatens TikTok - A Summary
By AFP
6 hours ago
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous WORLD BRIEFING: April 21, 2024
Next » US House Approves Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan Aid, Threatens TikTok - A Summary