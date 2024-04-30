A Russian missile with a cluster munition struck a landmark building in Odesa, killing five people yesterday at around 6:30 p.m.. Another man died of a heart attack, shortly thereafter. A dog was also killed by shrapnel.

The building on the seaside of Arcadia district was well known by Odesites as the “Harry Potter Castle.” It was the reception house of the International Humanitarian University, a private institution owned by Sergey Kivalov, former lawmaker in the Verkhovna Rada and supporter of former President Viktor Yanukovych, who fled to Russia after the Revolution of Dignity.

At least 32 people were injured as a result of the attack, including 2 children and a pregnant woman. 25 of them were taken to the hospital, as reported by the head of the regional administration Oleg Kiper, who immediately visited the site. According to him, “the girl, who is not even five years old, is in extremely serious condition. Six more adults are also in intensive care.”

Advertisement

Kivalov himself, today’s rector of the university, was also wounded in the right thigh by shrapnel. He was hospitalized for severe bleeding at hospital No. 10; from there he went to a private clinic.

It was also reported later that among the victims there is Boris Vasiliev, the vice-rector for educational and innovative development and economic activity of the University.

The Russians launched a an Iskander-M missile with a cluster warhead, which explains the high number of casualties. Many of the injured people were walking in the nearby green area. Such munitions are used to kill manpower and pose a threat primarily to people, not to equipment and soldiers.

Missile With Cluster Munitions Hits Harry Potter Castle – Ukraine at War Update for April 30
Other Topics of Interest

Missile With Cluster Munitions Hits Harry Potter Castle – Ukraine at War Update for April 30

Russia strikes Odesa resulting in 32 casualties; Celebrity chef Yevhen Klopotenko releases recipe book in English; Zelensky discusses urgency of releasing prisoners of war

A fire caused by the missile strike completely destroy the Harry Potter Castle before being extinguished by firefighters.

The prosecutor’s office has announced an investigation into the ballistic missile attack on Odesa for violating the laws and customs of war.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Ugo Poletti
Ugo Poletti
Ugo Poletti Ugo Poletti is the Editor-in-Chief of “The Odessa Journal”, online newspaper that was launched during the Covid-19 quarantine to provide news about art, culture, history, business and social life in the maritime capital of Ukraine. He is an Italian entrepreneur, co-founder of the “Rotary Club Odessa Internationa”l, dealing with charity initiatives. During the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he wrote a book for the Italian readers: “Nel cuore di Odessa”, that was published in Italy, on June 2022.
Read Next
Duchess of Edinburgh First British Royal to Visit Ukraine Since War Ukraine
Duchess of Edinburgh First British Royal to Visit Ukraine Since War
By AFP
4 hours ago
Cockpit View: Watch Ukrainian Propeller Aircraft Chase Down Russian Drone in Dogfight [VIDEO] Drones
Cockpit View: Watch Ukrainian Propeller Aircraft Chase Down Russian Drone in Dogfight [VIDEO]
By Kyiv Post
5 hours ago
Missile With Cluster Munitions Hits Harry Potter Castle – Ukraine at War Update for April 30 Ukraine
Missile With Cluster Munitions Hits Harry Potter Castle – Ukraine at War Update for April 30
By Mark Raczkiewycz
8 hours ago
First Ukrainian-Belgian Running for European Parliament Ukraine
First Ukrainian-Belgian Running for European Parliament
By Jason Jay Smart
20 hours ago
Sponsored content

Comments ( 1)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Mark Rockford
Mark Rockford Guest 1 hour ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Disgusting. Russians, being too dull-witted and stupid to achieve any significant military victories, can only attack and murder civilians. Russia will never be forgiven, and will be made to pay for generations.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Missile With Cluster Munitions Hits Harry Potter Castle – Ukraine at War Update for April 30
Next » ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 29, 2024