A Russian missile with a cluster munition struck a landmark building in Odesa, killing five people yesterday at around 6:30 p.m.. Another man died of a heart attack, shortly thereafter. A dog was also killed by shrapnel. The building on the seaside of Arcadia district was well known by Odesites as the “Harry Potter Castle.” It was the reception house of the International Humanitarian University, a private institution owned by Sergey Kivalov, former lawmaker in the Verkhovna Rada and supporter of former President Viktor Yanukovych, who fled to Russia after the Revolution of Dignity.

Innocent people and their pets in Ukraine are everyday targets for russia — a state of terrorists and mass murderers.

At least 32 people were injured as a result of the attack, including 2 children and a pregnant woman. 25 of them were taken to the hospital, as reported by the head of the regional administration Oleg Kiper, who immediately visited the site. According to him, “the girl, who is not even five years old, is in extremely serious condition. Six more adults are also in intensive care.” Advertisement Kivalov himself, today’s rector of the university, was also wounded in the right thigh by shrapnel. He was hospitalized for severe bleeding at hospital No. 10; from there he went to a private clinic.