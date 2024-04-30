Official Ukrainian chatbots on Telegram, one of which was used by the Military Intelligence Directorate (HUR), have been reinstated, Reuters reports, citing a comment by a Telegram representative. The bots had been blocked accidentally.

According to the representative, the chatbots of the Ukrainian special services were “temporarily disabled due to a false positive but have since been reinstated.” He did not provide any additional details.

Telegram, a popular messenger platform created by Russian-born Pavel Durov, had blocked several Ukrainian bots that collected data for Ukrainian intelligence.

“Today, the management of the Telegram platform has unreasonably blocked some official bots that countered Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, including the Main Intelligence bot. This happened contrary to the rules and public statements made by the Telegram management,” the HUR press service said.

Later, on the morning of Monday, April 29, the work of several Ukrainian bots in Telegram was restored.

Four days ago, the founder of the Telegram network, Russian-born Dubai-based Pavel Durov, announced the blocking of accounts and bots that collect information for military purposes.

As a result, Ukrainian officials are reconsidering the benefits of using of Telegram.