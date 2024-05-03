British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has promised £3 billion ($3.74 billion) of annual military aid to Ukraine for “as long as it takes,” stating that London has no objection to the weapons being used inside Russia.
Speaking to Reuters during his visit to Kyiv, Cameron said, “We will give £3 billion every year for as long as is necessary. We’ve just really emptied all we can in terms of giving equipment.”
He emphasized that this aid package marked the largest commitment from the UK to date.
“Some of that [equipment] is actually arriving in Ukraine today, while I’m here,” Cameron added.
Cameron stated that Ukraine had the right to use the weapons provided by London to strike targets inside Russia, emphasizing that it was up to Kyiv whether to do so.
“Ukraine has that right. Just as Russia is striking inside Ukraine, you can quite understand why Ukraine feels the need to make sure it’s defending itself,” he said outside St. Michael’s Cathedral.
The former UK Prime Minister, who returned to frontline politics several months ago, met Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and President Volodymyr Zelensky on his second visit to Kyiv as foreign secretary.
I hosted UK Foreign Secretary @David_Cameron.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 3, 2024
I informed the Foreign Secretary about the situation on the frontlines. It is important that the weapons included in the UK support package announced last week arrive as soon as possible. First of all, armored vehicles, ammunition,… pic.twitter.com/NupPdsaCjQ
Celebrating the release of a long-delayed $60 billion aid package by the US Congress, Cameron said, “It’s absolutely crucial, not just in terms of the weapons it will bring, but also the boost to morale that it will bring to people here in Ukraine.”
However, Cameron refrained from speculating on the possible re-election of Republican frontrunner Donald Trump to the White House and its implications for US support for Ukraine.
Trump and hardline Republicans in Congress oppose further aid to Ukraine, except for possible loans.
“It’s not for us to decide who the Americans choose as their president – we will work with whoever that is,” Cameron stated, adding that the strategy for Ukraine’s allies ought to be to ensure Ukraine is on the front foot by the time of the US elections in November.
Comments
Thanks Britain for sticking with your moral stance in supporting Ukraine. The UK has often been first to commit to Ukraine's defence what other allies others fear to commit. It rightfully embarrasses some otherwise timid or lethargic leaders. Lately France has also taken a lead at least in regard to potentially deploying now badly needed allied troops in Ukraine.
Meanwhile on a per GDP basis the eastern EU and Baltic nations remain by far the most generous donors on a % GDP basis (USA & Canada embarrassingly tied in 3oth place for % GDP generosity). Overall an amazing coalition of nations supporting Ukraine: 75 monetarily; 143 at least UN vote wise. The multi decades hybrid war attacks by putin's regime against all democracies no doubt a huge factor in Ukraine's allies resounding unity.
There is no longer anything to negotiate with putin other than his troops removal from all Ukraine territory and russia making reparations. It is appropriate russia under its current leadership was not even invited to the upcoming Ukraine peace summit of 163 nations.
In the meantime use whatever force is necessary for putin's regime to understand international law and war convention violations will not be tolerated. Let his supporting citizens lose as many lives and as much infrastructure as necessary for that message to be understood and engrained in their bizarre psyche. They will then hopefully make more sane leadership choices moving forward.
Macron's friends catching up quickly now...!
Does this mean storm shadow and air to air missiles can be used against / over Russian territory ?
Can the UK supply ATACMS !!!? Bloody well hope so, they will mess up those refineries just fine. Gas and oil is the russians down fall.
Remove , air defenses and radars from the opposite sides as well as command and control centers ...
There are crowd funding and collection of money from some Ukrainian and foreign groups to donate drones to the Ukrainian army plus Ukraine is starting to increase its weapon production .
Things could change unexpectedly...Everything is possible...
Remember that although money and arms do play a big role in a war but there is something that money alone and military power can not necessarily bring into life and that is the goodwill to live and evolve ...
Sing the song of freedom
And allow life to be
created to all you and me
Liberty coming above the sea ,
Know the truth to set you free
It is a better world for all to see
Being reborn again is a key ...