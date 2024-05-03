British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has promised £3 billion ($3.74 billion) of annual military aid to Ukraine for “as long as it takes,” stating that London has no objection to the weapons being used inside Russia.

Speaking to Reuters during his visit to Kyiv, Cameron said, “We will give £3 billion every year for as long as is necessary. We’ve just really emptied all we can in terms of giving equipment.”

He emphasized that this aid package marked the largest commitment from the UK to date.

“Some of that [equipment] is actually arriving in Ukraine today, while I’m here,” Cameron added.

Cameron stated that Ukraine had the right to use the weapons provided by London to strike targets inside Russia, emphasizing that it was up to Kyiv whether to do so.

“Ukraine has that right. Just as Russia is striking inside Ukraine, you can quite understand why Ukraine feels the need to make sure it’s defending itself,” he said outside St. Michael’s Cathedral.

The former UK Prime Minister, who returned to frontline politics several months ago, met Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and President Volodymyr Zelensky on his second visit to Kyiv as foreign secretary.