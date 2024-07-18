In a geopolitical landscape full of tension and controversy, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has recently put himself forward as the broker of peace between Russia and Ukraine. However, due to his extensive ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the international community is not convinced of Orban’s true intentions. Far from being a neutral arbiter, Orban appears to be acting as Putin’s emissary, causing serious concerns about his credibility and influence on European unity.

Orban’s open speeches for peace must be seen through the prism of his long-term relationship with Putin.

Over the years, Orban has consistently aligned himself with the Kremlin and undermined the principles of democracy and the rule of law that the European Union (EU) represents. From energy contracts to political support, Orban has woven a complex web of dependency with Moscow, pitting Hungary against the broader European consensus.

His recent foray into peace diplomacy therefore seems less like a genuine attempt to resolve the conflict than a strategic move orchestrated by the Kremlin to undermine European solidarity.

To understand Orban’s motives, it is necessary to revisit the history of Hungarian-Russian relations under his leadership.

Since taking office in 2010, Orban has pursued a pro-Russian agenda, such as the controversial Paks II nuclear deal, which was largely financed by Russian loans. The project not only deepened Hungary’s dependence on Russian energy, but also symbolized Orban’s defiance of EU energy diversification strategies aimed at reducing dependence on Moscow.

Orban’s staunch defense of the lifting of EU sanctions against Russia reinforces his role as an ally of the Kremlin and casts doubt on his neutrality as a mediator.

Orban’s diplomatic opening comes at a critical stage in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As war continues with devastating humanitarian consequences, the need for a credible peace broker has never been greater.

However, Orban’s achievements undermine his suitability for the role. His government has repeatedly thwarted EU efforts to present a united front against Russian aggression, from blocking joint statements to vetoing sanctions. These actions not only encourage Putin but also undermine the EU’s collective bargaining and jeopardize the bloc’s ability to influence the resolution of the conflict.

Is there a basis for skepticism towards Orban’s peace initiative?

Arming himself as a mediator, Orban wants to raise his international status and at the same time promote Russian interests. His recent statements echoed the Kremlin’s talking points while subtly changing the narrative, marking Ukraine as the obstacle to peace.

His rhetoric absolves Russia of responsibility and presents Ukraine as the aggressor, seeking to undermine international support for Kyiv. Orban’s alignment with Russian propaganda is a stark reminder of his role as a facilitator of Putin’s agenda.

In addition, Orban’s domestic policies mirror the autocratic tendencies of his Russian counterpart.

Under his leadership, democratic institutions in Hungary collapsed systematically, press freedom declined, and the independence of the judiciary was weakened.

These actions drew condemnation from the EU, which launched several infringement proceedings against Hungary for violating the bloc’s core values. Orban’s authoritarian tendencies, combined with his affinity for the Putin regime, have cast a long shadow over his purported mission of peace.

In light of these aspects, the EU must take a firm stand against Orban’s machinations. The European Commission, with its new leadership, should definitely condemn Orban’s actions and implement concrete measures to limit his influence.

This should include strengthening the rule of law mechanism to withhold EU funds from Hungary until it shows a real commitment to democratic principles and a move away from Kremlin interests. The EU must also investigate targeted sanctions against the Hungarian authorities involved in undermining the bloc’s unity and values.

In addition, the EU should strengthen its support to Ukraine by increasing diplomatic, economic, and military aid. This not only repels Russian aggression but also sends a clear message that the EU stands firmly by Kyiv. By strengthening Ukraine’s resilience, the EU can mitigate the consequences of Orban’s subversive diplomacy and strengthen its commitment to respecting international law and human rights.

The EU must also strengthen its internal coherence in the face of Orban’s disruptive tactics. This requires increasing solidarity between member states, strengthening intelligence and coordinating strategic communications to counter Russian disinformation. By presenting a united front, the EU can resist attempts to exploit internal divisions and take a firm stand against external threats.

Orban’s attempt to mediate the Russia-Ukraine conflict is a thinly veiled attempt to serve Putin’s interests at the expense of European unity. His deep-rooted ties to the Kremlin and autocratic rule make him an unreliable and compromised broker.

The EU must recognize Orban’s actions for what they are – a strategic ploy to destabilize the bloc and advance Moscow’s agenda. By taking decisive action against Orban’s anti-European actions, the EU can protect its integrity, uphold its values ​​and significantly contribute to the achievement of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

The stakes are high and the EU cannot afford complacency. Orban’s actions are not only a violation of European principles, but a direct threat to the security and stability of the region.

The new European Commission must rise to the challenge and show determination and leadership in the face of Orban’s duplicity. Only with an unwavering commitment to democratic values ​​and joint action can the EU survive this turbulent period and become stronger, more united and better prepared to face the challenges ahead.

The views expressed in this opinion article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.

Dr. Orhan Dragaš is a Serbian expert on security and international relations. He is the founder and director of the International Security Institute, based in Belgrade; author of numerous expert articles, newspaper columns, as well as the books "The Modern Intelligence-Security Community, Utopia or Reality"; and; "Two Faces of Globalization - Truth and Deceptions."