Ukrainian double European champion weightlifter Oleksandr Pielieshenko has been killed in the war against Russia, the Ukrainian weightlifting federation announced on Monday.
Pielieshenko, 30, won European gold in 2016 and 2017, and narrowly missed out on a medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics where he came fourth in the 85kg category.
"It is with great sadness that we have to tell you that the heart of the great Ukrainian sportsman Oleksandr Pielieshenko has stopped beating," the federation reported in a statement.
Ukraine's national weightlifting coach Victor Slobodianiuk said Pielieshenko had "died a hero defending Ukraine" in a post on Facebook.
Pielieshenko joined the Ukrainian army in February 2022 at the start of the Russian invasion, noted the Ukrainian Olympic Committee.
Comments (2)
Another loss of a selfless Ukrainian protecting his loved ones. It is love of family, friends and a freedom supporting nation that drives Ukraine's courageous soldiers.
Allies must support Ukraine more. They share our belief in government for the people by the people (democracy). They protect what the best of us also hold most dear. Their lives matter. They have higher purpose.
Putin is a psychotic criminal thug driven only by greed. He commands his orcs to steal and murder. He deploys them in underprovisioned meat waves to their inevitable death. His orcs serve no moral purpose.
We should provide Ukraine with whatever is necessary to stop the kremlim's evil marauding.
Our leadership needs courage to do what is morally right not what is politically convenient. Our allied forces should be actively deployed to help in Ukraines defence.
Слава і вічна пам'ять усім, хто віддав своє життя за Україну.
Слава нації. 🇺🇦 🇺🇦 Смерть усім ворогам! 🇷🇺