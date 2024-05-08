Lithuania’s Prime Minister, Ingrida Šimonytė, has stated that her country is prepared to send its soldiers to Ukraine on a training mission, according to a May 8 Financial Times (FT) report.
Šimonytė mentioned that she had received parliamentary approval to send troops to Ukraine for training purposes, a proposal previously considered by her government. However, she said that Kyiv had not yet requested such assistance.
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM!
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
Understanding that the Kremlin might consider the decision to be a provocation, Šimonytė said “If we just thought about the Russian response, then we could not send anything,” highlighting its frequent threats of the use of nuclear weapons, saying, “Every second week you hear that somebody will be nuked.”
On Monday, May 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the country’s military to conduct nuclear weapons exercises involving the navy and troops stationed near Ukraine.
This follows Putin’s increasing nuclear rhetoric since the start of the war in Ukraine. In February, during a national address, he warned of a “real” risk of nuclear war.
The Kremlin spokesperson said that the exercises were in response to statements made by French President Emmanuel Macron and the UK Foreign Secretary, David Cameron.
Recently, Russia criticized Macron for suggesting in The Economist magazine that he was “not ruling anything out” in the West’s response to the war in Ukraine, including sending troops to the country.
5G in Ukraine Only Possible After War Officials Say
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described Macron’s statements about the potential deployment of troops to Ukraine as an unprecedented round of tension in Ukraine, necessitating Russia's response.
Moscow also condemned Cameron’s statement that Kyiv had the right to strike targets inside Russia using weapons provided by the UK.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that reinforcements from Western military personnel could help Ukraine resist Russian forces in the future.
When asked about the potential deployment of additional troops from NATO countries, an idea suggested by Macron, Shmyhal welcomed the notion, saying, “If the time comes, we will be absolutely grateful, and we will be happy.”
However, Shmyhal disclosed that, for now, Ukraine primarily requires more military equipment from its partners rather than boots on the ground.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (3)
Appears MRGA troll 'jack' is pilfering my name again. I seem to weigh on his mind. He does though correctly link MRGA to putinrump, so thats a mental break through for him.
Regarding this article, Lithuania is one of 6 NATO allies that had verbally not ruled out sending their troops to support Ukraine. What a great entry strategy for which Lithuania’s Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has now received parliamentary approval. Brilliant!!!!
All allies should do similarly. Purely going to Ukraine for educational purposes (wink wink nod nod). As that thought tightens putin's loose sphincter, how could that not possibly smell okay to russians? At any rate as noted by the Prime Minister, what further beyond their frequent nuclear threats can the Kremlin do?
I suspect at this point NATO soldiers could learn a lot from Ukrainian forces on modern battle techniques / tools against russia. This is very relevant training given Russian's threats against most EU nations. What an excellent training opportunity for allied soldiers.
Plus should they come under attack by russia during their peaceful Ukrainian led training exercises, then of course the Kremlin being the fair minded people they are (sarcasm intended), would accept that these allied trainees have the right to protect themselves and fire back.
And so the end of putin's invasion begins.......every inch of Ukraine territory assigned as peaceful training grounds for their many, many various allies.
@John, I always enjoy your perspectives!
@MRGA troll Uros,
NATO's >4X larger Air Force advantage and much more accurate weaponry / intelligence will wake the putin regime from that propaganda dream. Russia can't even get a plane close to Ukraine's front lines now, and Ukraine barely has an air force. NATO has >20,000 fighter jets compared to Russias remaining 4000....if those are even operational given western sanctions on their key components.
What has become apparent to the now much more 'kremlin angry' world is that a putin supporting russian mentality is incompatible with our civilized world. Out of 195 nations only 5 despot dictators actually supported putin breaking international law to steal and murder its sovereign neighbour. 74 nations now monetarily support Ukraine. Allied boots on the ground is just around the corner. Yet putin's regime remains adamant it will continue its criminal war. It can not be reasoned with, but it also can't be allowed to continue in its criminal endeavours. It has become a threat to all democracies.
So yes, unless russians dispose of their brainwashing lying tyrant regime and minions (MRGA trolls included), then war with russia is inevitable. Whatever a trolls wildest dreams are, the reality is that russian forces will be crushed if not withdrawing quickly from Ukraine's territory.
@John, Every inch 100 NATO soldiers dead. After a month and around 10,000 NATO soldiers dead, they will evacuate saying from now on we will held online classes. wink wink nod nod
moscow doesn't like the menu? what a shame... 🖕
Mrga, putinrump, mrga, putinrump, mrga, putinrump, mrga, putinrump, mrga, putinrump, mrga, putinrump ……..